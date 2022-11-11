Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)

Coffee Shop, Detail
Bangkok, Thailand
  Person In Charge : Prassapol Sanguanwattanaraksa, Tharittipan Trakulhae, Visarut Vongjirasak
  Bangkok
  Thailand
Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Text description provided by the architects. A wavy precast concrete facade formed by an onsite concrete mold for a new restaurant designed by ASWA for Khao Niao restaurant + Onda cafe around Ari, Bangkok, Thailand, surrounded by residential buildings with some restaurants and cafes.

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The L-shaped one-story restaurant with approximately 290 square meters tends to hide a private courtyard for a peaceful space from the street. The Khao Niao restaurant + Onda cafe aims to be a new node for the high density of its area by creating a new destination in its neighborhood.

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The 6-meter height building can be separated into two main parts by L's legs: the main restaurant with the kitchen and the cafe with all service areas, divided by the central semi-indoor courtyard from the main entrance. At the same time, both spaces can celebrate the view of the enclosed courtyard altogether— this courtyard can arrange small events.

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Chair
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Meanwhile, for a cursory glance, the unique facade metaphorically represents the wave-like (Onda means Wave in Italian) all along the building's elevations. As mentioned before, wavy precast concrete is the main material of this project. In a site experiment, the contractor uses a standard corrugated roof tile as the primary mold casting of 1.20 x 2.40 square meters in a modular size.

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Then tile modular all together to create a large 6x8 square meters onsite concrete mold on the ground, which operates as a master mold casting to cast all facade panels. Then, the half-circle voids are applied as openings on the facade to scoop out the solidity of concrete, reveal the wooden interior space, and allow the natural light to brighten the space.

Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Phuttipan Aswakool

"Khao Niao Restaurant + Onda Cafe / ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic)" 11 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

