Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Dune House / Herbst Architects

Dune House / Herbst Architects

Save
Dune House / Herbst Architects

Dune House / Herbst Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenDune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, BeamDune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, BeamDune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, BathtubDune House / Herbst Architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. The site is a large dunescape, carpeted with Muehlenbeckia, which undulates and rolls SW to NE down to a long East Coast beach. Planning restrictions stipulated a 200m setback from the high-water mark. The brief called for a main house with 2 bedrooms and two smaller sleepout structures.

Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Patio
© Simon Wilson

The qualities of the site are singular: softly undulating land and a very strong uninterrupted horizon line drawn by the ocean against the sky. 

Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Simon Wilson

Our concept emerges from these two singularities, a simple rectilinear form is sheathed in a light rainscreen of timber battens, the top edge of the rainscreen is sharply cut to introduce a strong horizontal line reflecting the horizon and delineating the built form. The underside of the rainscreen is cut to soft curves which conceptually mirror the surrounding dunes and soften the form in the landscape. The rainscreen describes a platform onto which the house functions are arranged.

Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Deck, Beam, Patio
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simon Wilson

In terms of siting; the buildable area along the 200m setback line was in a depression in the dunes, the view of the ocean however was established to be best at the highest that the planning rules would allow. In order to keep as close to the beach as possible, and to maximise the potential view but avoid a double storey structure in the landscape, we constructed the building on stilts then re-contoured the land around to building the bring the dunes to the new floor level.

Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Simon Wilson

The three buildings on the site are linked with boardwalks which float above the Muehlenbeckia and retain the integrity of the dunescape.

Save this picture!
Dune House / Herbst Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Wilson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Herbst Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Dune House / Herbst Architects" 10 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992024/dune-house-herbst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags