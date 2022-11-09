HH House / BILBAO | LOPEZ

+ 29

Houses • City Bell, Argentina Architects: BILBAO | LOPEZ

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 310 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Luis Barandiaran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ACINDAR , Anacleto , CR Construcciones , IMRA S.A. , Roca

Architects In Charge : Federico Jorge Bilbao, Nicolás López

Project Team : Sebastián Mazzoleni

Structural Engineer : Roberto Scasso

City : City Bell

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The site where this house is located is "El Quimilar", a peripheral neighborhood located in the town of City Bell, La Plata, which has shown significant population growth in recent years. The lot of this house is comprised of dividing walls of 12.5 meters x 37.5 meters, facing north to the front, and with the obligation to leave 2 meters free on one of its sides to generate a space of air and light with respect to adjoining lots.

The use of the compulsory withdrawal, a space that is often residual and used only as a source of ventilation, was in this case one of the main axes of the design of the house. On the other hand, the flexibility of uses and the search for an intense relationship with the exterior space were the premises commissioned by the client. With the program of needs and the aforementioned conditions, the project was divided into 2 levels so that all environments could enjoy good lighting and visuals.

From the outside, we find a limit that covers the entire width of the lot. This barrier, which separates us from the street, is crossed to expose a route, which brings together the exterior public circulation and whose deployment is accompanied by lateral withdrawal. Above it, a framework of concrete beams flies that guides us towards the entrance of the house, and on its way allows us to observe a large semi-covered area (which will be used as a garage and recreation space) and a central patio, the neuralgic point in charge of to physically and visually divide and integrate the garage, the entrance and the kitchen of the house, where you can watch the sunset in the afternoon.

The public part of the program takes place on the ground floor. Once we enter the house, we find the kitchen, a visually open space that takes on the character of the heart of the home, where you can access a private studio, and the garage, or take the stairs that will lead us to the upper floor. On the upper floor, we find the private areas of the program, bedrooms, and bathrooms will be responsible for composing said space. The main suite has a large terraced space, which will have the best views, towards a growing green space, which will be part of the neighborhood grid. In search of a pure and simple aesthetic, the house was materialized in such a way that the reinforced concrete structure would be visible and would be the protagonist, both in a spatial and plastic sense.