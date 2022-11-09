Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design

A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design

Save
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design

A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Exterior PhotographyA House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ShelvingA House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior PhotographyA House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: FELT architecture & design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Sto, RENSON, Cedral, FLOS, ROCKPANEL, Reynaers, TopCer, Vandenborre kitchen, Zangra
  • Lead Architect : Karel Verstraeten
  • Stability : Vesting
  • Design : Jasper Stevens
  • City : Ghent
  • Country : Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. In this reconfiguration, FELT extends a detached single-family house near Ghent by adding a hat-shaped second story on top of the existing sixties bungalow.

Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

The new first floor with a diamond-shaped central hall accommodates three bedrooms and a bathroom. On the ground floor, the living spaces are diagonally connected.

Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography
© Stijn Bollaert

A double-height dining space with a barrel-vaulted ceiling playfully links the two floors and brings light into the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert
About this office
FELT architecture & design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design" 09 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991831/a-house-with-a-hat-felt-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags