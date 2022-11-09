A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design

-
Architects: FELT architecture & design
- Area : 165 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Stijn Bollaert
-
-
Lead Architect : Karel Verstraeten
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Design : Jasper Stevens
- City : Ghent
- Country : Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. In this reconfiguration, FELT extends a detached single-family house near Ghent by adding a hat-shaped second story on top of the existing sixties bungalow.
The new first floor with a diamond-shaped central hall accommodates three bedrooms and a bathroom. On the ground floor, the living spaces are diagonally connected.
A double-height dining space with a barrel-vaulted ceiling playfully links the two floors and brings light into the heart of the house.