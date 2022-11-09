A House With A Hat / FELT architecture & design

+ 26

Design : Jasper Stevens

City : Ghent

Country : Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In this reconfiguration, FELT extends a detached single-family house near Ghent by adding a hat-shaped second story on top of the existing sixties bungalow.

The new first floor with a diamond-shaped central hall accommodates three bedrooms and a bathroom. On the ground floor, the living spaces are diagonally connected.

A double-height dining space with a barrel-vaulted ceiling playfully links the two floors and brings light into the heart of the house.