Wedge House / Urban Soul Project

Houses • Pylos, Greece Architects: Urban Soul Project

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Kimberley Powell

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Almeco , Baklatsidis , Ependisi , INTERPON AKZONOBEL , Luminart

Lead Architects : Kostas Floros, Tasos Georgantzis, Maria Tsaftari, Maria Koukoutsi, Dimitra Parathyra, Zacharias Kechagioglou, Efthymia Katsarou

Electromechanical Study : Giorgos Theofilogiannakos

City : Pylos

Country : Greece

Text description provided by the architects. This vacation house outside the village of Methoni in Pylos teases the common image of the houses at the area (orthogonal with a four-pitched tiled roof) and the composition emerges as a gesture of plastic treatment of a surface that forms the roof.

The house is located on an elongated plot with an entrance from the street on the narrow side that is adjacent to the street at an angle, resulting in a trapezoidal plot. The house’s shape follows the outline of the plot.

The three en suite bedrooms, the kitchen, the living room, and the office, are organized on two levels (ground floor and first floor) and two distinct long narrow volumes with a sloping roof. The two wedge-shaped sections are placed parallel and connected at their lowest part.

The slope of the roof in combination with the full opening of the façade with the greatest height allows an unobstructed view from the inside of the house and plenty of natural light despite its west orientation.

The concrete slab that forms the roof releases the shell from the weight of the possible tiled roof and creates a dynamic relationship between the ground and the environment. The design of the surrounding area follows the design of the house: the pool, the seating areas, and the stairs are all wedge-shaped, a gesture that introduces vanishing points and directs the view.