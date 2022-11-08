Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWedge House / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, WindowsWedge House / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamWedge House / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam+ 22

Houses
Pylos, Greece
  • Architects: Urban Soul Project
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kimberley Powell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Almeco, Baklatsidis, Ependisi, INTERPON AKZONOBEL, Luminart
  • Lead Architects : Kostas Floros, Tasos Georgantzis, Maria Tsaftari, Maria Koukoutsi, Dimitra Parathyra, Zacharias Kechagioglou, Efthymia Katsarou
Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kimberley Powell

Text description provided by the architects. This vacation house outside the village of Methoni in Pylos teases the common image of the houses at the area (orthogonal with a four-pitched tiled roof) and the composition emerges as a gesture of plastic treatment of a surface that forms the roof.

Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kimberley Powell
Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kimberley Powell

The house is located on an elongated plot with an entrance from the street on the narrow side that is adjacent to the street at an angle, resulting in a trapezoidal plot. The house’s shape follows the outline of the plot.

Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground floor

The three en suite bedrooms, the kitchen, the living room, and the office, are organized on two levels (ground floor and first floor) and two distinct long narrow volumes with a sloping roof. The two wedge-shaped sections are placed parallel and connected at their lowest part.

Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Kimberley Powell
Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Kimberley Powell

The slope of the roof in combination with the full opening of the façade with the greatest height allows an unobstructed view from the inside of the house and plenty of natural light despite its west orientation.

Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kimberley Powell

The concrete slab that forms the roof releases the shell from the weight of the possible tiled roof and creates a dynamic relationship between the ground and the environment. The design of the surrounding area follows the design of the house: the pool, the seating areas, and the stairs are all wedge-shaped, a gesture that introduces vanishing points and directs the view.

Wedge House / Urban Soul Project - Exterior Photography
© Kimberley Powell

Project gallery

Urban Soul Project
