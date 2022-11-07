Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture

Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture

Save
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture

Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardTurramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTurramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairTurramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Exterior Photography+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Turramurra, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Turramurra NSW, amidst a plethora of existing heritage residences, Turramurra Threads sees the revitalization of an existing Victorian cottage into a contemporary, yet considerate family home. The original street-facing facade was repaired, with only a glimpse of the two new contemporary rear pavilions offered from the street.

Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Image 16 of 19
Site Plan

The original single-level cottage was disconnected from its rear sloping garden, which as a result was poorly utilized. Now, nestled into the landscape on which it sits, a series of living platforms step down the gently sloping site, containing activities that ‘peer’ over each other and celebrate the natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Interior Photography, Column, Arcade
© Tom Ferguson

A pair of arches, one existing and one new frame the points of entry to each zone. The central living and kitchen area is nestled between the courtyard and garden, below the bedrooms, and above the lower deck and pool area, creating a central catchment for the young family. A ‘services wall’ including the kitchen, pantry, and laundry defines the southern side of the living area, whilst a deep awning, high ceilings, and a battened screen protect the interior from the western sun. Basking in a calm atmosphere and plenty of natural amenities, the central courtyard linking old and new invites diffused light and easterly breezes through the space.

Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Image 19 of 19
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Katherine Lu

In the rear yard, entertaining platforms are connected by an angled set of stone steps, which guide the occupants around the existing jacaranda tree. This sense of movement is reinforced in the projects’ finishes. The interior palette pairs neutral tones with a soft sense of rhythm, in the linear lines of the new floorboards, lining boards, and batten screens. Soft light entering from the western-facing doors, north-east-facing courtyard, and south-facing skylight allow for a spectrum of light to play on the subtle textures over the course of the day.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Benn & Penna Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Turramurra Threads House / Benn & Penna Architecture" 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991808/turramurra-threads-house-benn-and-penna-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags