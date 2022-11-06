Submit a Project Advertise
  Oncolille Research Institute / jaq

Oncolille Research Institute / jaq

Oncolille Research Institute / jaq

Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Exterior Photography, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Research
Lille, France
  Architects: jaq
  Area: 7000
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Aldo Amoretti
Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. In front of the historic Claude Huriez hospital from the 1930s, the ONCOLILLE institute is dedicated to interdisciplinary cancer research.

Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Interior Photography, Column
Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Interior Photography
It develops on five levels and 7000m2 of laboratories, offices, and convivial spaces. 

Axo
Axo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

In this research center, four experimental platforms bring together laboratories and associated tertiary spaces; open spaces, single or double offices as well as common support spaces; freezer rooms, microscopy rooms, PCR rooms, and other elements allowing researchers to have an efficient tool to develop their research.

Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Interior Photography
Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Interior Photography, Concrete, Beam
The part of ground floor is composed for its part of a reception and conviviality hall, a cafeteria, a double multipurpose room as well as a sports hall, as many spaces for representations that build the image of openness and renown of the Institute and which will attract researchers to this new building.

Oncolille Research Institute / jaq - Interior Photography, Concrete
Address: Bd du Professeur Jules Leclercq, 59000 Lille, France

