Oncolille Research Institute / jaq

+ 37

Research • Lille, France Architects: jaq

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 7000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Aldo Amoretti

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In front of the historic Claude Huriez hospital from the 1930s, the ONCOLILLE institute is dedicated to interdisciplinary cancer research.

It develops on five levels and 7000m2 of laboratories, offices, and convivial spaces.

In this research center, four experimental platforms bring together laboratories and associated tertiary spaces; open spaces, single or double offices as well as common support spaces; freezer rooms, microscopy rooms, PCR rooms, and other elements allowing researchers to have an efficient tool to develop their research.

The part of ground floor is composed for its part of a reception and conviviality hall, a cafeteria, a double multipurpose room as well as a sports hall, as many spaces for representations that build the image of openness and renown of the Institute and which will attract researchers to this new building.