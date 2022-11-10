Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Mexico
  5. San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción

San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción

Save
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción

San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Exterior Photography, WindowsSan José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, BeamSan José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ArchSan José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Chapel, Detail
Montemorelos, Mexico
  • Architects: Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Francisco Álvarez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Arquitectura de madera, CASAH, Magg, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architects : Hugo Ozuna, Ana Pineda
  • Architecture Workshop : Rosa Torres, Juan José Espinosa
  • Marketing : Laura Guerra
  • Landscape : Viveros Jade
  • Structural Design : SEGESTPRO
  • Civil Works : OCALTA
  • City : Montemorelos
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Francisco Álvarez

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the center of the “Madre Tierra” field, a place of orange, avocado, and lemon crops, in Montemorelos, Nuevo León. This project was born of a spiritual need: build a reflection space for the family and the community. This need calls for a respectful and perceptive architectural approach. The in-depth study of Christian liturgy and the northeastern countryside founded the design process. The “Capilla San José” is where faith and the countryside coexist in the same celebrational space.

Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam
© Francisco Álvarez

The chapel is a space of tranquility and celebration. This translates into the project volumetry. Three individual volumes that together become one. The blocks placed on the extremes are great monoliths of solemn expression. They are closed, heavy, and wide units. With a traditional gable roof. The first unit acts as a lobby, while the last serves as a lavatory and a religious instruments storage. Both of these volumes hold and embrace the central nave. The central nave is see-through, elongated, and light. Framed by wood cladding pillars and rectangular glass windows.

Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Beam
© Francisco Álvarez
Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Image 19 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Image 22 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Francisco Álvarez

The “Madre Tierra” expanse is visible from the parishioners’ benches. The architecture extends the chapel and allows the countryside to come in. In this central nave, masses and religious coexistence take place. The union of the volumes is done with long and narrow windows that allow daylight to enter and ease the diffusion between the various spaces of the chapel, creating a balance among them, therefore building a synergy of transparency and strength.

Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Arch
© Francisco Álvarez

The chapel was designed to cover the seven sacraments. The lobby, also known as the narthex, has a confessional booth and a wall reserved for funeral niches. The central nave can house up to sixty patrons, making possible celebration of Baptism, Confession, Holy Orders, and Matrimony within it.

Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Francisco Álvarez

Through the use of materials and light, this project searches to imitate the countryside virtues. Travertine wraps and extols the altar, natural pine cover ceilings, polished concrete floors, and site stone masonry parapets. Pigmented stucco encases the external faces of the building. The materials are hard but warm, simple but elegant. The material nature of this project seeks to grant shelter to the beholder.

Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Francisco Álvarez

On the fourth day, God created the sun, and the moon and spared the sky with stars. Inspired by this biblical event. The lobby is a closed and compact unit, illuminated by natural light that enters through cavities in the ceiling, creating the illusion that the sky and the stars are receiving the chapel guests instead of the polished concrete slab.

Save this picture!
San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Álvarez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Montemorelos, N.L., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelDetailMexico
Cite: "San José Chapel / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción" [Capilla San José / Acrónimo | Arquitectura y Construcción] 10 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991722/san-jose-chapel-acronimo-arquitectura-y-construccion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags