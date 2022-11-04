Powerful Exterior, Moving Interior Residence / Dorit Sela

+ 32

Houses • Israel Architects: Dorit Sela

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Oded Smadar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Bar Ami , Hezi Bank , KLIL , Tambour

Lead Architect : Yael Cohen

3 D Artist : Chen Dimerman

Management And Execution : Yozmot

Carpetry : Pecan Carpetry

Country : Israel

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The geometric architecture, sculpted spaces, and use of refined materials in shades of sand, earth, and stone, drench the home with a sense of calm and warmth. The neutral shades throughout set the stage for a beautiful play of light and shadow. It took two months to develop the project concept. The irregular shape of the plot posed a challenge to the planning process, the plot is trapeze-shaped, with a narrow facade and rear that is three times wider, after studding the plot in depth, we created sketches, and the optimal way forward was to create a structure that was abundant in folds that gradually open up in a harmonious flow, without being obvious to the eye, The front facade is narrow and one-dimensional and unfolds as one moves further along the property, to reveal additional space and dimension.

At its highest point, this powerful structure stands at seven meters high and is covered by a geometrically shaped canopy that organically surrounds it and brings its various sections together. The durable wood-like material and the stone cladding facade continue into the interior and cement the bond created between the interior and the exterior design theme. The natural flow of the design carries on inside the property, with an impressive, sculpted staircase that leads to the bedroom level.

Like many other wonderful features in this property, the staircase too is a product of the desire to integrate between geometrical and amorphic shapes. We wanted to create an embracing feature, sexy, curvy, and feminine and in order to create it we used an iron construction that was welded and finished on-site by a welding artist, It is the curves in the iron that create the rounded and sculpted look of the feature. Similarly to the walls, the staircase was covered with sand-colored mineral-cement plaster, with a natural look of concrete and stone that beautifully blends with the various natural materials in the space, such as stone and wood.

The same concrete used for cladding is a dominant player in the creation of a minimalist Mediterranean ambiance throughout the house. We were meticulous about incorporating natural and natural-looking materials throughout the ground level, to support the design concept. The travertine stone, which was used as flooring, as power wall cladding in the lounge, and as worktops, as well as bluestone stones and wild oak. Natural textures and neutral colors allow the architectural structure, lighting, and natural daylight to take center stage - together they turn the space into a very powerful one without compromising the calm, clean and understated feel

The ground level contains the lounge, a dining area, and a kitchen, all of which overlook a well-manicured garden visible, in all its glory, through large French windows. The level also contains a guest suite, guest toilets, and a utility room. The bedrooms enjoy a double headroom that is characterized by neutral finishing giving it a serene look. A faux-wood ceiling, using cement boards painted in a unique technique, adds to the bedrooms’ natural looks.