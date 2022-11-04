Submit a Project Advertise
World
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeLuna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyLuna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, BathtubLuna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table+ 31

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Penthouse, Residential
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Roldán Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  11948 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Agustín Arce Figueroa, Juan Manuel McGrath, Miguel Ángel Zavala Espinosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cumulo Macetas, Icon Stone, Lagar Cocinas Funcionales, Mabe, Stanza, Studio Barro, URREA, Zeraus Iluminación
  • Lead Architects : Patricia Roldán Herrera, Lucía Caldera Escalante, Cesar Daniel Muñiz Barajas, Guillermo Roldán Herrera
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

Text description provided by the architects. On a Street with very little traffic, in an irregular site where an abandoned house used to be, we designed an apartment building in a mostly residential area known as ¨La Americana¨ neighborhood in Guadalajara.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

A four-floor block that rests in a smaller footprint on the ground floor to give open space between our building and the adjacent houses also allows filtering of subtle light to the main entrance and creates a nice path to walk in and out of the building. At the same time, the ground floor acts as a connection between the upper floors and the underground floor which has a different structure due to the parking requirements of the building.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Brick, Facade, Courtyard
© Agustín Arce Figueroa
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

As a result of the irregular shape of the site, a diagonal line on the east side is where we planned the vehicle access ramp just next to the neighbor´s ramp which gave us the opportunity to have a totally separate pedestrian entry.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Agustín Arce Figueroa
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Closet, Beam
© Agustín Arce Figueroa
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Image 27 of 31
Plan - Ground floor
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Courtyard, Patio
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

On the back side of the site, we decided to preserve an adobe wall from the original house that integrates into our design and that now remains a witness of the passing of time.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Bathtub
© Juan Manuel McGrath
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Image 29 of 31
Plan - Type N1,N2,N3
Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows, Sink
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

The 8 apartment units have an average area of 75 sqm and 3-meter heights designed to be inhabited by a single person or a couple, where only the bathroom and laundry areas are enclosed within walls and the rest is an open and versatile space.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Juan Manuel McGrath

The fifth floor is occupied by a penthouse that has two different terraces that give privacy to the space and at the same time are open to the skyline of the city.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

The aesthetic was made possible through the formwork´s pattern and pigmented concrete that integrates with the surrounding context in a discrete manner.   The earth-colored concrete determined the colors and materials throughout the building like marble, wood, and clay.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

Under these premises, Luna 1807 was born as a residential building proposal that interacts and enhances the immediate context to offer friendly and humane living spaces that give a sense of peace to their habitats.

Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Agustín Arce Figueroa

Project location

Address:Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Roldán Arquitectos
Concrete

Cite: "Luna 1807 Building / Roldán Arquitectos" [Edificio Luna 1807 / Roldán Arquitectos] 04 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991690/luna-1807-building-roldan-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

