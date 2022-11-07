Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB

+ 28

Ohlab Team : Rebeca Lavín, Robin Harloff, Loreto Angulo, Pedro Rodríguez, Silvia Morais, Mercé Solar, M. Bruna Pisciotta, Tomislav Konjevod, José Allona, Claudio Tagarelli, Eleni Oikonomaki, Agustín Verdejo, Luis Quiles

Client : Ramis Promociones

Engineering : Bartolomeu Tous

Building Engineering Consultant : HIMA Estructuras

Engineering Consultant : AMM Technical group

Energy Consultant : José Manuel Busquets, Anne Vogt

Landscape : Jonathan Bell

Wooden Design : Grupo GUBIA

Concrete Facade : PREHORQUISA

Wooden Frames : Nord I Sapi S.L. / Carinbisa

Wooden Doors : Nord I Sapi S.L.

Walls : UNICMALL

Stone Surfaces : CONTRACT STONE

Wood Surfaces : New Yam Design

City : Palma

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. In the exceptional and sun-blessed location of Paseo Mallorca, the tree-lines promenade overlooking the Riera water course running through the heart of the city, this new residential complex is set to become a landmark in the city of Palma due to its architecture, sustainability, energy efficiency, urban integration, quality of materials, interior design and level of comfort.

The façade, consisting of sliding panels made of wooden slats, acts as a solar filter to create stunning effects of changing light and shade on the homes, making the most of the sun, efficiently and all year round. The project has been designed in accordance with Passivhaus standards to achieve maximum energy efficiency and a heating/air-conditioning demand of only 15kWh/(m2y). This means a reduction of almost 90% in terms of air heating and cooling requirements in comparison with a conventional building, resulting in extremely low energy costs for the owner and for the planet. This construction method falls within the nZEB (nearly zero energy building) standard for consumption. On entering the building, you are greeted by a green wall of Spanish cane (Arundo Donax), typical of Mediterranean riverbeds, in a nod to the Riera of Paseo Mallorca opposite the building. The green wall leads you out onto the inner courtyard, where you are met by a cool oasis of vegetation and calm. El patio interior, con diferentes niveles, funciona como un pulmón interior de vegetación y árboles que conecta hacia arriba hasta las terrazas ajardinadas con piscinas en las plantas cuarta, sexta y octava del edificio.

The inner courtyard, with its different levels, acts as an inner lung of vegetation and trees that continues upward until it reaches the landscaped terraces with pools on the fourth, sixth, and eighth floors of the building. The courtyard garden features a gentle waterfall that cascades to the floor below, cooling the courtyard in the summer through evapotranspiration and creating a relaxing sound. This courtyard also connects with below, providing lighting and vegetation to the basement which houses the residents’ pool, gym, and spa, transforming it into a unifying vertical axis that links the building’s vegetation and allows cross-ventilation through the garden for all the homes. The residents’ spa area, with walls and floors finished in natural stone, includes a heated indoor pool, steam bath, and changing rooms. Next to the pool is the gym, with large windows overlooking the courtyard garden.