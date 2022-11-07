Submit a Project Advertise
World
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB

Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB

Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePaseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePaseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamPaseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: OHLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dornbracht, Zeitraum, Cassina, De La Espada, Flou, Halfen, Blasco, Contain, Gordiola, La Pecera, Muebles Decagono, Sollos
  • Lead Architects : Paloma Hernaiz, Jaime Oliver
  • Ohlab Team : Rebeca Lavín, Robin Harloff, Loreto Angulo, Pedro Rodríguez, Silvia Morais, Mercé Solar, M. Bruna Pisciotta, Tomislav Konjevod, José Allona, Claudio Tagarelli, Eleni Oikonomaki, Agustín Verdejo, Luis Quiles
  • Client : Ramis Promociones
  • Engineering : Bartolomeu Tous
  • Building Engineering Consultant : HIMA Estructuras
  • Engineering Consultant : AMM Technical group
  • Energy Consultant : José Manuel Busquets, Anne Vogt
  • Landscape : Jonathan Bell
  • Wooden Design : Grupo GUBIA
  • Concrete Facade : PREHORQUISA
  • Wooden Frames : Nord I Sapi S.L. / Carinbisa
  • Wooden Doors : Nord I Sapi S.L.
  • Walls : UNICMALL
  • Stone Surfaces : CONTRACT STONE
  • Wood Surfaces : New Yam Design
  • City : Palma
  • Country : Spain
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. In the exceptional and sun-blessed location of Paseo Mallorca, the tree-lines promenade overlooking the Riera water course running through the heart of the city, this new residential complex is set to become a landmark in the city of Palma due to its architecture, sustainability, energy efficiency, urban integration, quality of materials, interior design and level of comfort.

Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© José Hevia
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

The façade, consisting of sliding panels made of wooden slats, acts as a solar filter to create stunning effects of changing light and shade on the homes, making the most of the sun, efficiently and all year round. The project has been designed in accordance with Passivhaus standards to achieve maximum energy efficiency and a heating/air-conditioning demand of only 15kWh/(m2y). This means a reduction of almost 90% in terms of air heating and cooling requirements in comparison with a conventional building, resulting in extremely low energy costs for the owner and for the planet. This construction method falls within the nZEB (nearly zero energy building) standard for consumption. On entering the building, you are greeted by a green wall of Spanish cane (Arundo Donax), typical of Mediterranean riverbeds, in a nod to the Riera of Paseo Mallorca opposite the building. The green wall leads you out onto the inner courtyard, where you are met by a cool oasis of vegetation and calm. El patio interior, con diferentes niveles, funciona como un pulmón interior de vegetación y árboles que conecta hacia arriba hasta las terrazas ajardinadas con piscinas en las plantas cuarta, sexta y octava del edificio.

Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Image 27 of 28
Section
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Handrail, Windows
© José Hevia
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© José Hevia
Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© José Hevia

The inner courtyard, with its different levels, acts as an inner lung of vegetation and trees that continues upward until it reaches the landscaped terraces with pools on the fourth, sixth, and eighth floors of the building. The courtyard garden features a gentle waterfall that cascades to the floor below, cooling the courtyard in the summer through evapotranspiration and creating a relaxing sound. This courtyard also connects with below, providing lighting and vegetation to the basement which houses the residents’ pool, gym, and spa, transforming it into a unifying vertical axis that links the building’s vegetation and allows cross-ventilation through the garden for all the homes. The residents’ spa area, with walls and floors finished in natural stone, includes a heated indoor pool, steam bath, and changing rooms. Next to the pool is the gym, with large windows overlooking the courtyard garden.

Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Handrail
© José Hevia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Palma, Islas Baleares, Spain

Cite: "Paseo Mallorca 15 Apartments / OHLAB" [Viviendas Paseo Mallorca 15 / OHLAB] 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991679/paseo-mallorca-15-apartments-ohlab> ISSN 0719-8884

