World
Save
House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de estudio mdm09 arquitectura

House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyHouse d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyHouse d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Toledo, Spain
  • Architects: mdm09 arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dimar, Pleite
  • Lead Architects : Miguel Díaz Martín
  • Collaborator : Antonio Alonso del Hierro, Ana Hernández Moreno, Daniel Torres de la Mella
  • City : Toledo
  • Country : Spain
House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de estudio mdm09 arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area where the trajectory is marked by unevenness, this house is raised on a large concrete base, allowing it to capture views of the stream and the nearby mountains. It is a radical volume that opens up to the exterior while maintaining as much privacy as possible.

House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de estudio mdm09 arquitectura

It is conceived as a white, pure, smooth parallelepiped, with perforations that act as courtyards. Due to the visuals from the outside that compromise privacy, these patios are key elements for the interior spaces, since each space is connected to one of the patios. The house does not have direct openings, all of them are protected.

House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Image 20 of 28
Floor Plans
House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Image 21 of 28
Section

In the upper part, these courtyards become terraces, enclosed with an envelope of expanded white metal sheet: a contemporary latticework. In this way, a contrast of textures and visuals is generated, a protective element for both shade and safety. The access is conceived as a phenomenological and scenographic tour, which seeks to capture the visitor's attention and gradually discover the architecture of the house.

House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Image 25 of 28
Axo
House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Image 26 of 28
Axo

In the street, a large lattice-like wall welcomes the visitor, inviting an intuition without revealing the whole house. When reaching the top, after climbing the ramp or the stairs, the architecture coexists with the garden, the views, and the pool. The contrast between the white of the lattices and the concrete limits the space. The public remains visible, linked to the kitchen and the living room; the private area of the bedrooms is protected and located in the upper and rear parts of the lot.

House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
Cortesía de estudio mdm09 arquitectura
House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de estudio mdm09 arquitectura
House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de estudio mdm09 arquitectura

Inside, the entrance, the living room, and the kitchen share the same space. This is amplified by the double height that contrasts the lower spaces with the upper ones: the study and reading areas. A large window that occupies the entire width of the house provides a view of the sky and a light that floods all spaces.

Project gallery

Cite: "House d+a / mdm09 arquitectura" [Vivienda d+a / mdm09 arquitectura] 19 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991662/house-d-plus-a-mdm09-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags