Bruneseau B1A4 Social Housing / TCAU / Tania Concko architects urbanists

Urban location. This articulation territory stages the new district in a particular morphology defined by the urban plan of Atelier Lion, of Macro-lots crossed by passages, “park-pocket” and landscape-gardens and which are anchored on a real “geography” of unevenness. Between the Seine, the Boulevard du General Jean Simon, and the Périphérique (ring road), B1A4 is a place where new urban intensities intersect, in the turbulence of the Grand Paysage of flowing territories.

Attitudes and concepts. Intensify the specificities of the future district, to draw its major assets from it. Drawing the Skyline, the skyline. Transform the initial “building mass”. Thinking about the proportion of the volume to fit the ground and soar elegantly toward the sky. Affirming juxtaposed scales and contrasting densities. Enhance what already exists, in order to derive the project’s own urban, architectural, and landscape value. Reinforce the strength of the territory, in the architectural principles chosen. To appropriate these territories of flow, and movement, many urban “ribbons”... Infiltrate the view, the light, and the space in the volumes... Unfurl a continuity of spaces and stage them on the city, a “ribbon”, from the ground to the sky, from the outside to the inside, shared places offered to the users of the different programs, calm collective places turned towards the city...

Sculpted volumes, nesting, and interlocking volumes. To hollow out and alter the masses, to better dialogue with the height, the unevenness, and the adjoining buildings of Lot B1A4. In the densification of the territory, B1A4 intensifies the particularities of the site in order to draw on its assets: the richness of its complex urban interfaces, its sensitive interweaving of programs, its vertical geography of slopes and landscaped plateaus, its interior paths towards serene spaces, its juxtaposition of scales in dialogue with height, its volumetric proportions that follow the ground to taper elegantly towards the sky.

Unique landscape. Infiltrate the landscape density of the block into the building. Amplifying the plant volume. The plant intensity of the collective gardens is discovered with surprise, literally staged as fragments of a single landscape, a balcony over the city and the metropolitan area. Façades and Crafts and Crafts. B1A4 is also creative in the architectural design of its facades and the creation of its envelopes. It creates harmonious diversity in the rhythm of the openings and the effects of double-skinning, rather than in the textures. The project pays homage to the urban facades of Paris, by re-involving the Métiers d’Art in the architectural creation of the shows (sculptor for the matrices of the prefabricated white concrete, metalworker for the woven mesh protections, etc.), in a contemporary vision of the city, thus reviving the tradition of Parisian buildings, up to the beginning of the 20th century.

Shared spaces. Generous, naturally lit distribution areas, where the floor cellars contribute to the friendliness of neighborhood relations. The “Winter Garden” on the 9th floor, a bright and vast shared space, is linked to a large landscaped terrace, “The hanging garden”. This space is one of the main innovations in the quality of living, offering residents the possibility of 48m2 of “extra space” in a beautiful double-height volume for shared use or, occasionally, for private use such as a family.

Contemporary typologies. 64 family dwellings take place in various typologies offering multiple orientations and innovating around themes of use dear to our work on the quality of housing: double-height duplexes, lofts, open and structured interior staircases, the balanced configuration of the plan and spatial proportion, flexibility of spaces and uses, beautiful materiality of finishes. Beautiful volumes open onto the distance and interior paths in luminous and flexible housing. Bringing more surface area, volume, light, flexibility, shared spaces, exteriors, and planted spaces to the dwellings while assuming the density.