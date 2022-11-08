Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh

El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh

Save
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh

El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEl Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamEl Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Interior Photography, WindowsEl Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Zapallar, Chile
  • Architects: Felipe Combeau, Andrea Murtagh
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cristóbal Palma
  • Lead Architects : Felipe Combeau, Andrea Murtagh
  • Construction : Sebastián Alemparte
  • Structural Engineering : RG Ingenieros
  • City : Zapallar
  • Country : Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cristóbal Palma

Text description provided by the architects. Two hours' drive northwest of Santiago in the exclusive coast town of Zapallar, this weekend house was designed to reveal and heighten its specific context and benefit from the gentle Mediterranean climate that the central Pacific coast of Chile offers. Three specific site characteristics forced this project to search for a particular arrangement. First, the lot has a little ocean view bounded by a neighbor's house and a group of pine trees. Second, north sun exposure is almost perpendicular to the ocean view, and third, the site is limited to a protected creek full of conifers and native species.

Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cristóbal Palma
Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Interior Photography, Windows
© Cristóbal Palma

The program was divided into three buildings to create a “village-like” house so as to articulate mass and void and thus provide multiple and different experiences. The largest two-story building has on the ground floor three bedrooms with a creek view. On the second floor the master bedroom, bathroom, and TV lounge occupy the entire open-plan level with a privileged ocean view. The second largest and one-story building houses the living and dining room which opens generously to cross breeze and surrounding outdoor spaces. The third and smaller building on the ground floor contains the kitchen and on the upper floor, there is a bunk room.

Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Image 10 of 15
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Cristóbal Palma
Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Image 11 of 15
Plan - Upper floor

 The three buildings altogether are organized around a clear center: a 7x7m courtyard surrounded by an ambulatory corridor that together forms a “connection core” allowing different ways to circulate and cross indoor-outdoor spaces. The existing 20% natural site slope forced make a necessary wide cut-and-fill platform for the house to stand and to allow the ground floor to expand outside. In this way, the entire perimeter of the house becomes a sequence of active outdoor spaces like terraces, courtyards, arrival, and pathways.  

Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cristóbal Palma

A timeless and strict aesthetic approach was pursued to resist coastal erosion as well as architectural trends. With this premise, the classical repertoire was displayed through structural walls, symmetry, poché, major and minor axes, courts, hierarchies, window proportions, balancing center and peripheries, and the selection of three dominant materials: lime stucco, sawn local granite floors and beech wood for doors, built-in furniture, floors, and ceilings. The result of this building arrangement is a calm and sober house with many inviting places for big family life. It is a dichotomous house inspired by classical and modern values that Incidentally avoided the standard two-dimensional ocean-view-driven layout.

Save this picture!
El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cristóbal Palma

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "El Pangue House / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh" [Casa El Pangue / Felipe Combeau + Andrea Murtagh] 08 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991608/el-pangue-house-felipe-combeau-plus-andrea-murtagh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags