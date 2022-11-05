Submit a Project Advertise
World
Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Lighting, Chair, Bed, BeamArmeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior PhotographyArmeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WoodArmeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Mértola, Portugal
  • Architects: Arkstudio Portugal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rodrigo Cardoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BRUMA, Ikea
  • Lead Architect : Margarida Matias
  • Architect : Sofia Graça
  • City : Mértola
  • Country : Portugal
Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rodrigo Cardoso

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa do Armeiro renovation project aimed to preserve as much as possible all the existing vernacular features in the building.

Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography
© Rodrigo Cardoso
Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood
© Rodrigo Cardoso

In this way, the original geometry of the house was maintained, and the intervention took place through the adaptation of the housing program focused on the current health and functionality requirements of the existing compartments, this constraint is the biggest obstacle to the development of the project and the work.

Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Bed
© Rodrigo Cardoso
Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Image 18 of 19
Planta
Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Rodrigo Cardoso

Traditional construction techniques, such as lime coatings on stone masonry, terracotta, or stone floors were used to recover the space and most of the carpentries were maintained with punctual intervention.

Armeiro House / Arkstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Door, Lighting, Chair, Bed, Beam
© Rodrigo Cardoso

Project gallery

About this office
Arkstudio Portugal
Office

Cite: "Armeiro House / Arkstudio" [Casa do Armeiro / Arkstudio] 05 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991549/armeiro-house-arkstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

