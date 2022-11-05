Armeiro House / Arkstudio

+ 19

Houses, Renovation • Mértola, Portugal Architects: Arkstudio Portugal

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Rodrigo Cardoso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project BRUMA Ikea Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Margarida Matias

Architect : Sofia Graça

City : Mértola

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa do Armeiro renovation project aimed to preserve as much as possible all the existing vernacular features in the building.

In this way, the original geometry of the house was maintained, and the intervention took place through the adaptation of the housing program focused on the current health and functionality requirements of the existing compartments, this constraint is the biggest obstacle to the development of the project and the work.

Traditional construction techniques, such as lime coatings on stone masonry, terracotta, or stone floors were used to recover the space and most of the carpentries were maintained with punctual intervention.