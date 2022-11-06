Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge

STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge

Save
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge

STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairSTAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSTAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableSTAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Lighting+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Chemnitz, Germany
  • Architects: Meyer-Grohbrügge
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
  • Lead Architect : Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge
  • Architects : Jenny Kurth, Thibault Trouvé
  • City : Chemnitz
  • Country : Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of the greater development of a former textile factory in Chemnitz, where the fast-growing start-up company Staffbase with branches all over the world still keeps its main headquarter. The renovation and redesign of the new office space aim to work with minimal interventions in the beautiful original space, yet make it work as a functional office.

Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Lighting
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Chair
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

The overall architectural strategy can be described as a defense against unnecessary interventions and material expenditure in combination with targeted identity-creating and consolidating measures. This was really the main challenge: to avoid adding material as much as possible and find low tech solutions that work

Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Future workspaces require flexibility, but also offer different high-quality spatial situations for communication and concentration. The impression of this spectacular 2200m2 big open space was meant to be kept, so any necessary closed rooms, such as service spaces and meeting rooms were pushed to each side.

Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Windows
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

One of the few new elements, a lighting system, plays with the grid to add a new direction and dimension to the space. On each side, a maze of meeting, working, and relaxing rooms were created, each of them differently themed and with a distinctive atmosphere and identity.

Save this picture!
STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chemnitz, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Meyer-Grohbrügge
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "STAFFBASE office / Meyer-Grohbruegge" 06 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991545/staffbase-office-meyer-grohbruegge> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags