LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina

LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, CountertopLK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopLK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamLK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Fortaleza, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Oficina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Igor Ribeiro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas Concorde, Bete Cunha Tapetes, Casa 7 Revestimentos, Cerâmica Portinari, Ouvidor Design
  • Project Team : Amanda Santana, Dora Coelho, Lia Holanda
  • Decoration : Amanda Santana, Érica Martins, Dora Coelho
  • Construction : Magma Construtora
  • City : Fortaleza
  • Country : Brazil
LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Countertop
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. The integration between the living room and the kitchen and the improvement of ventilation and lighting in those environments were the guidelines for this project. Some walls were thus demolished, which also allowed for a larger couple’s bedroom.

LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Igor Ribeiro
LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Igor Ribeiro

The laundry area and kitchen were separated by a cobogó wall ensuring ventilation and lighting. The service area and the kitchen were separated by a Silestone countertop and a carbon steel shelving unit fixed to the slab.

LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Igor Ribeiro

The shelving unit, which has a central space with woodwork and is open on the sides, is a milestone in the project due to both its size and lightness. The countertop is illuminated by a LED profile installed on the bottom plate of the shelf. 

LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Igor Ribeiro
LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Image 17 of 17
Plan - Layout
LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Igor Ribeiro

The cylindrical element that runs through the shelves is a rainwater pipe in the building, which was discovered during the works and incorporated into the design.

LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Igor Ribeiro

Still considering the project’s environmental comfort, the choice was to remove the ceiling in the living room to increase the ceiling height. Thus, leaving the waffle slabs apparent and white.

LK Apartment / Estúdio Oficina - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Igor Ribeiro

Project location

Address:Fortaleza - CE, Brazil

