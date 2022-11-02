Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio

+ 19

Project Managers And Designers : Matt Gillingham, Jody Miller

Designer : John Marshal

Structural Engineer : Andrea Doncaster Engineering

HVAC, MEP : Equilibrium Engineering

General Contractor : Peter Braithwaite Studio Ltd.

City : Pictou

Country : Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Caribou Point Studio is a residence designed for two artists in the rural community of Pictou County, Nova Scotia. The elongated linear form stretches through the natural terrain to dedicate a continuous natural view.

A custom studio designed for each artist is located at either end of the dwelling. With their separate sectors of the house, they come together for living and dwelling spaces in the middle.

The continuous form provides a unified space that benefits from vaulted ceilings, and a central hallway that runs the length of the building. The building is penetrated by a breezeway which gives outdoor space sheltered from the extreme elements.

The building is designed to sit proudly in the rustic landscape with natural materials, resistant to the harsh Atlantic climate. The modesty of the 20-foot wide building with exposed concrete floors and custom natural wood millwork carries the natural landscape and beauty throughout the house.