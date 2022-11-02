Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Pictou, Canada
  • Architects: Peter Braithwaite Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ema Peter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BML Metals , Maibec, Martin Windows
  • Lead Architect : Peter Braithwaite
  • Project Managers And Designers : Matt Gillingham, Jody Miller
  • Designer : John Marshal
  • Structural Engineer : Andrea Doncaster Engineering
  • HVAC, MEP : Equilibrium Engineering
  • General Contractor  : Peter Braithwaite Studio Ltd.
  • City : Pictou
  • Country : Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Exterior Photography
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Caribou Point Studio is a residence designed for two artists in the rural community of Pictou County, Nova Scotia. The elongated linear form stretches through the natural terrain to dedicate a continuous natural view.

Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Exterior Photography
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Exterior Photography
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Image 19 of 19
Floor plan
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Ema Peter

A custom studio designed for each artist is located at either end of the dwelling. With their separate sectors of the house, they come together for living and dwelling spaces in the middle. 

Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Sink
© Ema Peter

The continuous form provides a unified space that benefits from vaulted ceilings, and a central hallway that runs the length of the building. The building is penetrated by a breezeway which gives outdoor space sheltered from the extreme elements. 

Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Ema Peter

The building is designed to sit proudly in the rustic landscape with natural materials, resistant to the harsh Atlantic climate. The modesty of the 20-foot wide building with exposed concrete floors and custom natural wood millwork carries the natural landscape and beauty throughout the house. 

Caribou Point Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ema Peter

