Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Noid House / DELUTION

Noid House / DELUTION

Save
Noid House / DELUTION

Noid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenNoid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, FacadeNoid House / DELUTION - Interior Photography, Table, ChairNoid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pesanggrahan, Indonesia
  • Design Team : Muhammad Egha, Hezby Ryandi, Fahmy Desrizal, Indira Pramundita S, Kevin Varraby, Doni Mahardika
  • Engineers : Muhammad Egha, Defi AndriI
  • Site Area : 184 m2
  • City : Pesanggrahan
  • Country : Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Gomulya

Text description provided by the architects. Noid House is a house that applies the concept of Continuous Void. This concept comes from the background of a client who has a large land area of ​​23 x 8. However, the client does not want to use the total land, and wants a house that is compact and functional in terms of space, as well as according to needs and has a large open space. Then with the concept of a compact space, the client still wants the existence of voids that can as a whole have a compact house but still have voids that can connect interactions between floors in the house. With this background, the architect then placed the void right in the middle of the building. Indirectly, this void then divides the building into two and creates space zoning.

Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Image 12 of 20
Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade, Arch, Garden, Courtyard
© Fernando Gomulya

The zoning is formed into, the 1st floor area is a public area consisting of a living room, kitchen & dinning, and a powder room area. Then up 1 floor on the right area of ​​the building is a semi-private area which is the guest bedroom area and there is a shared bathroom. Moving to the left of the building, is a private area consisting of the owner's master bedroom and children's room.

Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Interior Photography
© Fernando Gomulya
Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Image 15 of 20

The owner's expectation who wants to have a large void is almost impossible to implement considering that the client wants a compact house. However, the architect then tried to take the essence of the existence of the void itself, namely maintaining connectivity between the floors, flowing air and light circulation more freely from the bottom up and vice versa through perforated metal material. So that in addition to being able to connect the 1st floor and the second floor, it can also keep air and light flowing both horizontally and crossing. So as if the house has voids throughout the area of ​​the house.

Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fernando Gomulya

Meanwhile, in terms of color tone and material selection, due to the needs of clients who want easy maintenance, the architects apply simple materials, namely color paint and camprot plaster. In color tone, black and white were chosen. The choice of color tone also depicts simplicity, to the point, and wants to thicken the function of the building's mass.

Save this picture!
Noid House / DELUTION - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Fernando Gomulya

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DELUTION
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Noid House / DELUTION" 02 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991505/noid-house-delution> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags