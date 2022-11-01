Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects

Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects

Save
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects

Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeCoffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, WindowsCoffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamCoffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture
Ansan-si, South Korea
  • Lead Architect & Principal : Seo Jiyoung
  • Lead Architect & Partner : Zo Hangman
  • Partner Designer : Im Jonghoon
  • Project Designer : Kim Garim
  • Design Team : Yeom Junhyeok, Hur Eunseok
  • Graphic Design : Ha Hyeongwon
  • City : Ansan-si
  • Country : South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kim JeongHyun

Text description provided by the architects. The Hwaseong Coffee Culture Center is a public facility located in a neighborhood park in Bongdam New Town. It is a facility for the elderly, whose demand is rapidly increasing in the aging modern society. The center provides programs that support the re-employment education, and cultural and leisure activities of the elderly through coffee, as well as support the economic activities of the elderly, such as the Nono Cafe, one of Hwaseong City's representative participatory welfare projects for the elderly. This unique type of small public facility is three-dimensionally combined with an educational space, a space for the elderly, a neighborhood facility, and a public workspace.

Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kim JeongHyun
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Image 16 of 34
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Kim JeongHyun

A simple red cube: unexpected encounters in everyday life. Unlike large cities, in rural areas where there is little floating population, the premise of the success or failure of public cultural facilities is to publicize the existence of the facilities, and the most important goal of the design is to secure awareness. In a rural park where green is the main color, an unexpected design strategy of an intense 'red cube' was adopted to induce awareness and interest of residents. Like the Red Ball Project, a public art project that artist Kurt Perschke started in St. Louis in 2001, we chose pure red as an object that creates new evoking and possibilities for space and place. After the completion of the small new town, in the comer of a neighborhood park, it is an intentional directing imagining the situation of encountering an unexpected simple red box that contains culture, the public, and the lives of the elderly in the daily.

Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Kim JeongHyun
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Image 17 of 34
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Interior Photography
© Kim JeongHyun

Factory for coffee and culture: Blending of experiences that stimulate the five senses. The second strategy was to satisfy the insufficient public construction cost through the construction of a factory atmosphere full of raw materials and surfaces and to express the unique spatiality of dynamic production space. Like the blending that creates a new coffee with a variety of flavors and aromas by adding other beans to one coffee bean, the Coffee Cultural Center is a space where coffee meets culture, and experiences are added to education. it is also a cultural complex that expands by adding the elderly, welfare, and jobs one after another. The Nono Café and Experience Center are configured as a factory-scale central space with a height of 2-3 stories, and in the large-scale space, various programs are offered. We pursued a blending space of experiences that could be connected and mixed in a visual, olfactory, auditory, and tactile sense along with the strong aroma of coffee and the sweetness of desserts.

Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Kim JeongHyun
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Image 34 of 34
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kim JeongHyun

The 3rd Space: Expanding into nature and community. The entire eastern facade of the coffee complex, located at the northwestern end of the park, opens toward the park, drawing the park into the coffee space. As the third space that Ray Oldenburg said, we pursued a comfortable space where we could rest and recharge with nature. A place with neutral ground, conversation, appreciation of human personality and individuality, easily accessible, Playful mood, and refreshing atmosphere. The six characteristics of the third space that Oldenburg emphasized are also important space themes in the Coffee Cultural Center. It is hoped that the third space realized in this way will expand into a cultural and spatial community of exchanging meanings where young and older generations, regions, and communities meet.

Save this picture!
Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kim JeongHyun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Neighborhood Park, Ansan-si, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAAL Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Coffee Culture Complex / TAAL Architects" 01 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991500/coffee-culture-complex-taal-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags