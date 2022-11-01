Official Launch Of Pixcity Announced: Calling On City Hackers Across The World To Collaborate On Improving Future Human Habitat

Save this picture! PIX Moving Robobus with different functionalities

PIXCITY is a prototype proposed by PIXCITY DAO to encourage the exploration, design, and construction of the future city. It is an experimental project that merges new technologies and artistic design, which will be completed both online and offline.

Open cities should be porous and permeable, allowing different regions to freely converge and interact.

They should remain incomplete, embracing changing circumstances and urban features

They are also synchronous, erasing traditional boundaries between these composites and enabling them to blend into one another.

——The Quito Declaration • Habitat III, 2016

01 THE CONTEXT:

PIXCITY - A Solution for the Future City

Modern cities are now plagued by traffic congestion, over-centralization, unaffordable housing, and privacy disclosure due to the general uneven distribution of resources.

It is difficult for promising new technologies like autonomous driving, robotics, blockchain, vertical farming, AI, 3D printing, VR, flying cars etc. to be employed effectively and extensively in cities.

However, looking back at postwar urban development, a new generation of breakthrough technology will undoubtedly usher in a new era for modern cities.



Under the influence of Le Corbusier's Charte d'Athènes, cities and towns were patternized in an excessive pursuit of high productivity, resulting in a degraded quality of people’s lives.



The new technological revolution has yielded fruitful results, but the current urban infrastructure prevents the city and new technologies from coexisting on a larger scale. We have a desperate need to trial various emerging technologies in a brand-new city.



Thus, PIXCITY DAO, one of many decentralized autonomous organizations, has decided to officially launch the PIXCITY Project to address the current incompatibility between the "city" and "new technologies", inviting architects and urban designers from across the world to participate in our series of online hackathons: Hackcity.

They will meet top industry talents and work in teams in the PIXCITY DAO decentralized community, where they will need to co-design and build a new future city that incorporates new technology, culture, and art.



Winners will receive at least a 5,000 US dollar award and opportunities to have their project concepts implemented as real-world sites. They might become the first Pilot Urban Community populated by digital nomads and global citizens in any longitude-latitude intersection on the planet. The top prize also includes a Medal of Honor as the “PIXCITY CHO (Chief Hacking Officer)” .

What is PIXCITY?

Save this picture! Future city generated by AI

PIXCITY is a co-created, self-organizing, and sustainable city which is designed to address issues arising in modern cities. Decentralized urban organization and operation, self-driving cars, the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), 3D printing, and city bots will be merged with aesthetically pleasing and cultural components to confront the challenges that humanity will face in the near future.



PIX stands for pixels, modules, connections, and innovation, all of which combine to create infinite possibilities.



PIXCITY is co-built by world citizens and digital nomads who are engaged in the city's construction and rule-making processes. Residents of PIXCITY will use modern technology to explore new strategies for better public life, including urban living space and privacy protection, as well as sustainable development.



The community will produce a diverse range of musical, artistic, and cultural activities as a result of the multidisciplinary exchanges and co-creation of its inhabitants, where everyone will be a producer, organizer, and participant.

02 THE PLAN

PIXCITY in Steps

PIXCITY is a prototype proposed by PIXCITY DAO* to encourage the exploration, design, and construction of the future city. It is an experimental project that merges new technologies and artistic design, which will be completed both online and offline.

Step 1: Hackcity 1.0 Registration (designers and architects)

Step 2: Hackcity 1.0 Registration (residents and institutions)

Step 3: Constructing the PIXCITY 1.0 experimental urban community

Step 4: Operating on-site daily activities in PIXCITY 1.0 for 3-6 months

Step 5: Upcoming decentralized and up-to-date Hackcity projects

Step 6: More on-site PIXCITIEs (2.0, 3.0 …) all over the world.

PIXCITY DAO* is an independent decentralized organization that exists to land, run, and support the "Future City" innovation, as well as to inspire every member to explore and design their own future based on intuitive activities.



Every sitting member of PIXCITY DAO is required to vote and pay "chips" before making decisions, resulting in due deliberation. To ensure the project is open, transparent, traceable, efficient, and fair, all rules and transactions will be recorded on the blockchain.



Participants in PIXCITY 1.0 will receive the Genesis NFT (abbreviated G-NFT) from PIXCITY DAO, which will provide them with higher-level access and privileges to future PIXCITY DAO communities and projects in addition to its function as a token of PIXCITY Genesis member. They will be invited to help shape DAO's future by attending community meetings and voting. They will also be invited to play an essential part in the development of key IP and making benefits for PIXCITY DAO.



03 HACKCITY

An Official Invitation

A vigorous city is unpurposeful and random as they appear.



——Jane Jacobs

Why Hackcity?

According to Wiener’s Cybernetics, a city's complex changing orders necessitate a dynamic loop of "feedback-adjustments" to preserve its inner balance.



Over the last 2000 years, urban evolution has been centered on “human-space interaction”. The residents’ needs for modern living change constantly while it took the city decades to complete the loop. The current urban system is gradually collapsing because the cities today are capable of perceiving changes yet reluctant to react.



PIXCITY is a skeptic of the static city. It integrates the Cybernetics to city and community construction, providing feedback and adjustments to meet the changing demands of citizens through movable, adaptable, and sharable modulated spaces. The city will thereafter transform into a self-renewing and sustainable superorganism.

Assuming that the living spaces in PIXCITY are composed of these modulated moving spaces, residents can freely use the "gyms," "karaoke rooms," and even "coffee shops" to connect and enlarge their living areas. This would effectively reduce the living expenses of urban youths while also providing a sustainable urban design paradigm.

Currently, PIX has developed the Ultraskateboard and Self-driving Moving Space - Robobus as the future city's mobile infrastructure.

Save this picture! The superorganism consists of PIX moving spaces (conceptual design)

We are paving the way for future cities based on self-driving technology and mobile space solutions, combined with technologies such as vehicle-road collaboration, assembly building, Internet of Things(IoT), blockchain, etc.

As a result, PIXCITY DAO launched the on-and-off-line Hackcity to create the future PIXCITY.



Hackcity will be an ongoing series of decentralized hackathons focused at finishing the design of PIXCITY, a future smart city based on autonomous moving spaces. Our first Hackathon will work on the city's blueprint, with subsequent Hackathons focusing on developing the city’s interior elements and ecosystem.



Outstanding solutions in Hackcity will eventually be implemented as an actual project, which may be a short-term event or perhaps turn into a long-term community. The PIXCITY operation will benefit all Hackcity participants. The shape of the city will evolve and improve as a consequence of a series of Hackathons, as well as actual city construction and operation.

04 100 Moving PIXELS

Goal

Save this picture! PIX Moving Robobus with different functionalities

To build PIXCITY 1.0 as an autonomous, responsive, and futuristic urban community that can run for 3-6 months, comprising 100 autonomous mobile spaces as base modules that host various functions and can be rapidly assembled and disassembled. The community caters to all aspects of public life, including culture, music, art, and creation, as well as business, work, and entertainment. It will contain residents, but it will also be open to digital nomads and global citizens.



In 31 days, participants (both architects and urban designers) will work in teams to design PIXCITY's infrastructure, visual form, and an urban plan for how to operate the self-driving mobile spaces and provide service to residents for 3-6 months. It is required that the design work be emailed to us, and the entire plan be presented in full on the final selection day.



PIX will provide technical and mechanical assistance to the winning teams to formulate and even land the project. This is also a significant step toward PIX Moving's global commercialization.



We would refer to all of the Hackcity participants as "City Hackers."

Directives

Hackcity 1.0, themed "100 Moving Pixels", is attempting to build PIXCITY, an autonomous, responsive, and sustainable city of the future using 100 PIX vehicles.



The entries should think about how to connect and assemble the "pixels," presenting a dynamic scenario of the future smart city.



Entries must focus on two sectors: new technologies and modular moving space, with five dimensions in mind: shareable, responsive, configurable, connectable, and achievable. The work should be both innovative and practical, integrating cutting-edge technologies and meeting the feasibility criteria. The following design perspectives are offered as examples:

1.To address the issues afflicting modern cities. Such as traffic congestion, over-centralization, uneven resource distribution, unaffordable housing, privacy disclosure, and so forth. Use new technologies, human culture, and art to tackle the problems listed above and future challenges facing humanity, including but not limited to autonomous driving, assembled architecture, mobile spaces, blockchain, Web3.0, Metaverse, Internet of Things, VR, 3D printing, and AI.



2.To rethink the mobility on the basis of the human-living-space relationship. To make configurable and shareable space a reality using self-driving technology. It will increase the efficiency of space distribution, resulting in a more responsive and sustainable smart city.

3. Sustainable development. Envision the dynamic scenarios of urban service robots, the Citybot (self-driving cleaning vehicles, delivery vehicles, and mobile charging vehicles), operating in PIXCITY.

Who should enter?

Save this picture! A virtual co-creation process in a Spatial meeting room

Hackcity 1.0 is looking for innovative architects, urban designers, urban scientists, and institutions. It is also open to architectural and urban design professionals, students, and enthusiasts.



In the spirit of decentralization, all participants will be gathering in the PIXCITY DAO online prep-camp one week before the event, getting to know and connect with each other before teaming up to enter the tournament.

What PIX offers?

1.Open-source technical information on mobile spaces (specifications, performance, 3D models, features, videos)

2.100 physical autopilot mobile spaces (urban construction hardware facilities)

3. Urban construction resources (planning, funding, sites, government liaison, media, business, landing, PR)

05 SUBMISSIONS

The submission must include the schematic description board and the presentation file, and the requirements for the description board are as follows:

All contestants must present the scheme as a whole on A2 vertical layout (up to 3 boards), 300DPI, marked readable (margin 10mm), including:

-description text: less than 1200 words

-design description drawings and renders

-Registration number: located in the upper right corner of the drawing, font Arial, font size 20

The presentation file (optional):

-MP4, animation loop file (the first frame coincides with the last frame), less than half a minute, 1:1 frame, resolution should be 1500x1500/2K at least

-GIF file

-JPEG format picture file, larger than 3000x3000 pixel.

- Cover: The cover must be uploaded as the main visual of the work, with a size of 1045*654, 72dpi, within 2MB.

In all drawings and text descriptions, please do not disclose the participant's identity information (such as name, school/organization name, etc.), and any violation will result in disqualification.



All winning entries will be required to submit source files for curatorial promotion purposes.

06 PRIZES

"The Future City Award | Ville Futur":

The design meets the criteria of being shareable, configurable, connectable and feasible, and has the potential to be implemented effectively, being capable of maximizing the benefits for the future residents with the new moving-space technologies

1st: Trophy + PIXCITY CHO Medal of Honor + $15000 + PIX DAO Genesis NFT Collaboration + CG promotes + Exhibition and Forum promotes + Project Landing Opportunities

2nd: Trophy + $7000 + PIX DAO Genesis NFT Collaboration + Project Landing Opportunities

3rd: Trophy + $5000 + PIX DAO Genesis NFT Collaboration + Project Landing Opportunities

"The Genesis City Award | Ville Genesis" (the Most Popular) :

The design is favored by the audience, gaining a large number of votes on social media. It is innovative with an edgy concept and outstanding art design features, boldly pitching a future real-life scenario in the future smart city adopting new technologies.



Trophy + $5000 + PIX DAO Genesis NFT Collaboration + Exhibition and Forum promotes

"The Radiant City Award |Ville Radieuse" (the Most Humane): Trophy + $5000

The design demonstrates humanistic concern and affection by taking into account specific life scenarios employing new technology and provide particular groups of people with special considerations.



Trophy + $5000 + PIX DAO Genesis NFT Collaboration + Exhibition and Forum promotes

07 SCHEDULE

October 31 – November 30: HACKCITY 1.0 Registration Period

Participants can register by filling in the registration form and sending it to the designated email address



November 21 - November 29: PIXCITY DAO Community Prep Camp

Participants will freely share works, exchange experiences, and build teams in Spatial spaces and on Discord.



November 30: The Official Launch of Hackcity 1.0

Officially Launch Hackcity 1.0 Online Design on live.



November 30 – January 12: the Hackcity 1.0 tournament

The one-month tournament, PIXCITY DAO will invite guests to share.



January 12: Deadline

Submission deadline for entries: 23:59 p.m., 12th, January, Beijing time.

.

The shortlisted teams will participate in finals with an online public speech in January 2023.

Save this picture! Zaha Hadid Architects, Trojena (NEOM), Saudi Arabia, 2022

08 FOR REFERENCE

09 SIGN UP

Join Hackcity 1.0, become a member of PIXCITY DAO and make the first step to the future city. Registration form here