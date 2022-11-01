House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer

+ 22

Houses • Luzein, Switzerland Architects: sandro durrer

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 390 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Samuel Holzner

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : BSV Schlanders Design Line , CEA Design , S&S Elektrodesign , V-Zug

Lead Architect : Sandro Durrer

City : Luzein

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The house Furggaleidis is located in Buchen, a small village in Graubünden, Switzerland. Surrounded by beautiful nature and an unobstructed agricultural zone. The long and calm volume has its roots in regional stables, which have shaped the landscape for decades. In this way, house Furggaleidis takes up various themes and structures without ignoring the actual purpose of a contemporary residential building.

The strong connection to the environment as well as the fine integration into the terrain, meaning that all rooms are adapted to their use and optimally arranged. The open and light attic contains the main living spaces and captures the wonderful outside world to the maximum. The large covered outdoor area is also integrated into the tectonic grid of the house and allows direct access to the garden.

In contrast, the ground floor with its private rooms forms a safe retreat, which is adequately supported by the dominant facade filters. The space between these filters and the floor-to-ceiling glazing gives the room extra depth and equally serves as natural sun protection. The massive, raw, and pre-greyed wooden formwork envelops the entire building and supports the calm, minimalist, and clear appearance of the outside.