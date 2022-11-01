Submit a Project Advertise
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer

House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer

House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Balcony
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Luzein, Switzerland
  • Architects: sandro durrer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Samuel Holzner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BSV Schlanders Design Line, CEA Design, S&S Elektrodesign, V-Zug
  • Lead Architect : Sandro Durrer
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Samuel Holzner

Text description provided by the architects. The house Furggaleidis is located in Buchen, a small village in Graubünden, Switzerland. Surrounded by beautiful nature and an unobstructed agricultural zone. The long and calm volume has its roots in regional stables, which have shaped the landscape for decades. In this way, house Furggaleidis takes up various themes and structures without ignoring the actual purpose of a contemporary residential building. 

House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Samuel Holzner

The strong connection to the environment as well as the fine integration into the terrain, meaning that all rooms are adapted to their use and optimally arranged. The open and light attic contains the main living spaces and captures the wonderful outside world to the maximum. The large covered outdoor area is also integrated into the tectonic grid of the house and allows direct access to the garden.

House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Beam
© Samuel Holzner
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Windows
© Samuel Holzner
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Image 16 of 22
Plan
House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Image 17 of 22
Plan

In contrast, the ground floor with its private rooms forms a safe retreat, which is adequately supported by the dominant facade filters. The space between these filters and the floor-to-ceiling glazing gives the room extra depth and equally serves as natural sun protection. The massive, raw, and pre-greyed wooden formwork envelops the entire building and supports the calm, minimalist, and clear appearance of the outside.

House Furggaleidis / sandro durrer - Interior Photography
© Samuel Holzner

