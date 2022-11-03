Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge

+ 17

Gallery • Berlin, Germany Architects: Meyer-Grohbrügge

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2017

Photographs Photographs : Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Lead Architect : Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge

City : Berlin

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The art gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler in Berlin outgrew its small space where it started as a young business wanting something more serious but at the same time still experimental for its new location.

Each activity should have its own space, such as several exhibition rooms, an entrance, a showroom, an accountant and staff office, and a meeting space. They should be separated and stay clean and presentable, but with possible connections between them.

The division is established by a wooden spatial structure, which includes all functional features of a gallery, such as art storage, bookshelves, cloakroom, and kitchen. It can hold shelves and cabinets and at the same time is used for the presentation of art. Its depth and structuring grid differ, depending on what it contains or could accommodate.

It can, if necessary, carry a white wall or form a deep showcase for a show. Electrical outlets and technical equipment for presenting media art may be integrated here in a straightforward way.

Connections between the two gallery spaces as well as between the gallery and office spaces are encouraged as part of the concept. Leaving the structure open on one or both sides changes the spatial configuration and atmosphere significantly. The structure itself forms the permanent part of the gallery. Wall claddings, horizontal division, and additional fittings may be changed and expanded, depending on the concept of each exhibition and the exhibiting artists.