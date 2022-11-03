Submit a Project Advertise
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, TableArt Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Closet, Sofa, Shelving, BedroomArt Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior PhotographyArt Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Countertop+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Meyer-Grohbrügge
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
  • Lead Architect : Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Text description provided by the architects. The art gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler in Berlin outgrew its small space where it started as a young business wanting something more serious but at the same time still experimental for its new location.

Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Closet, Sofa, Shelving, Bedroom
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Image 16 of 17
Axo

Each activity should have its own space, such as several exhibition rooms, an entrance, a showroom, an accountant and staff office, and a meeting space. They should be separated and stay clean and presentable, but with possible connections between them.

Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Closet
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

The division is established by a wooden spatial structure, which includes all functional features of a gallery, such as art storage, bookshelves, cloakroom, and kitchen. It can hold shelves and cabinets and at the same time is used for the presentation of art. Its depth and structuring grid differ, depending on what it contains or could accommodate.

Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Bench
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz
Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

It can, if necessary, carry a white wall or form a deep showcase for a show. Electrical outlets and technical equipment for presenting media art may be integrated here in a straightforward way.

Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Connections between the two gallery spaces as well as between the gallery and office spaces are encouraged as part of the concept. Leaving the structure open on one or both sides changes the spatial configuration and atmosphere significantly. The structure itself forms the permanent part of the gallery. Wall claddings, horizontal division, and additional fittings may be changed and expanded, depending on the concept of each exhibition and the exhibiting artists.

Art Gallery Kraupa-Tuskany Zeidler / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows, Facade
© Thomas Meyer-Ostkreuz

Project location

Address:Kohlfurter Str. 41/43, 10999 Berlin, Germany

Meyer-Grohbrügge
