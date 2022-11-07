Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos

+ 20

Houses • Spain Architects: Miel Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 554 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Tomeu Canyellas

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This single house emerges as a watchtower in search of the sea views of the Bay of Palma. Like any watchtower, this house is conquered from its base. Through a soft ramp, you access a covered cloister surrounded by ceramic and glass arcades that serve as parking and entrance hall.

On the upper floor, 4 rooms open onto the Bay of Palma through a covered terrace that protects them from solar radiation while crowning them with a carefree constellation of water windows. A floor above the Watchtower is completed with a glass pavilion and a large terrace that is diluted in a pool with no more limit than the horizon.

Between the two poles of well-being (dining room and living room), the kitchen conquers the terrace through a blurred glass pavilion in the style of the most glamorous beach bar.