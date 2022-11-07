Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos

Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos

Save
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos

Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamAtalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsAtalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, DoorAtalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Sink+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Tomeu Canyellas

Text description provided by the architects. This single house emerges as a watchtower in search of the sea views of the Bay of Palma. Like any watchtower, this house is conquered from its base. Through a soft ramp, you access a covered cloister surrounded by ceramic and glass arcades that serve as parking and entrance hall.

Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door
© Tomeu Canyellas
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Image 7 of 20
© Tomeu Canyellas

On the upper floor, 4 rooms open onto the Bay of Palma through a covered terrace that protects them from solar radiation while crowning them with a carefree constellation of water windows. A floor above the Watchtower is completed with a glass pavilion and a large terrace that is diluted in a pool with no more limit than the horizon.

Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Tomeu Canyellas
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Tomeu Canyellas
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Sink
© Tomeu Canyellas
Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Tomeu Canyellas

Between the two poles of well-being (dining room and living room), the kitchen conquers the terrace through a blurred glass pavilion in the style of the most glamorous beach bar.

Save this picture!
Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomeu Canyellas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Miel Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Atalaya House / Miel Arquitectos" [Casa Atalaya / Miel Arquitectos] 07 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991459/atalaya-house-miel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags