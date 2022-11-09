Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Portugal
  5. Miniclip Office Building / Openbook

Miniclip Office Building / Openbook

Save
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook

Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairMiniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairMiniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsMiniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Institutional Buildings
Porto Salvo, Portugal
  • Construction Site : Taguspark
  • Contractor : DST Group
  • Project Manager : Alphalink
  • City : Porto Salvo
  • Country : Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Exterior Photography, Facade
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Taguspark - Knowledge City, in the Oeiras Valley, with an area of 4,000 sqm and a capacity for around 350 people, this building designed for Taguspark houses the world-leading digital games company Miniclip.

Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© emontenegro / architectural photography

The building stands out in the landscape due to its design and sense of lightness, alluding to the cloud and the technological world that characterizes this company. An exterior structure of exposed concrete was designed high above the ground, which conveys a sense of lightness as if it were hovering over the landscape.

Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Chair
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

The enclosure is composed of two horizontal pieces that interlink in four oblique elements, introducing movement to the whole. The facade is set back from this enclosure dematerializing beyond it and giving strength to the concept of form levitation.

Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Interior Photography, Windows
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Gaming is in Miniclip’s DNA and entering the building is like entering a game box which conveys that kind of feeling all over the place.

Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Image 21 of 23
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Image 19 of 23
Section

The workplace design promotes creativity and collaboration in a cool environment. For instance, the central staircases between floors were designed to resemble changing levels in an online game.

Save this picture!
Miniclip Office Building / Openbook - Exterior Photography, Facade
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Núcleo Central Building, 100, 2740-122 Porto Salvo, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Openbook
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsPortugal
Cite: "Miniclip Office Building / Openbook" [Edifício de Escritórios Miniclip / Openbook] 09 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991453/miniclip-office-building-openbook> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags