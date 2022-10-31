Submit a Project Advertise
World
In an effort to expand the debate around the issues and opportunities facing urban environments worldwide, UN-Habitat has designated October 31 as “World Cities Day”, an event celebrated annually since 2014. This year the events are centered around the theme “Act Local to Go Global”, with the aim to share experiences and approaches to local actions, the initiatives that were successful and those that were not, and to seek to understand ways in which local and regional governments can help create greener, more equitable and sustainable cities.

The theme was chosen based on the understanding that local actions are of critical importance in achieving the sustainable development goals set for 2030. The 2030 Agenda sets out the UN ambition to contribute to creating cities and human settlements more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. The world’s largest cities are often the most unequal. This year’s theme suggests that there is a path forward through incremental changes and localized actions. By adapting to site-specific conditions, these actions can better respond to the individual needs of the communities, and the natural conditions of climate and topography and can help strengthen the cultural identity of urban environments.

Read on to discover a selection of the best features that explore the global impact of localized and site-specific actions in the effort to create more sustainable and resilient cities.

Local Identities

Can Local Architecture Help Cure the Ills of Globalism?

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 4 of 16
Kéré Architecture, Startup Lions Campus, Turkana County, Kenya. Image © Kenan Deeb

Reading Between the Skylines

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 6 of 16
The Dar es Salaam skyline. Image © ommyjay on Unsplash

How Public Art Shapes Cities

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 3 of 16
A mural in Chicago. Image © Jennifer Griffin

Does Urban Development Drive Gentrification?

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 5 of 16
© Miguel A. Amutio on Unsplash

Strategic Green Spaces: How to Make the Most of their Cooling Effects

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 2 of 16
Re-Defining of the Small Wild Goose Pagoda Historical District by AECOM . Image © Chill Shine

Local Communities

From the Grassroots Up: How We Can Transform the Future of Cities One Startup at a Time

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 7 of 16
itiesense creates data-driven maps and dashboards that layers information about new permits, recent sales and property changes in urban areas, guiding real estate investors and other local stakeholders to smarter development decisions.. Image © URBAN-X

Tiktok’s Influence in Countrysides and Cities

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 9 of 16
© Rihards Sergis, via Unsplash. Editing: ArchDaily

Bringing Intersectional Feminism into Architecture and Urbanism

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 8 of 16
Renders for Undisclosed Art Pavilion. Image © AFARAI

The Expert Citizen: A Change of Perspectives in Participatory Design

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 10 of 16
Sanjaynagar Slum Redevelopment Project - Technical team holding a meeting with members of the Slum Committee.. Image Courtesy of Community Design Agency

How Community Participation can Assist in Architectural and Urban Post-Disaster Reconstruction

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 11 of 16
Villa Verde Housing. Image © Cristian Martinez

Local Materials and Techniques

Crafts against Climate Change: Eco-materials from India

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 14 of 16
© Dr. Shneel Bhayana

Construction Materials that Increase Resilience to Natural Disasters

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 13 of 16
Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park / Turenscape. Image Courtesy of Turenscape

The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 15 of 16
© Beth Macdonald / Unsplash

Local Techniques in Big Cities: Beyond Earth and Bamboo

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 12 of 16
“Heart of Yongan” Community Center / TJAD. Image © Philip F. Yuan

Traditional Techniques Applied to Contemporary Architecture in the Amazon

World’s Cities Day 2022: Act Local to Go Global - Image 16 of 16
Mirante do Gavião Amazon Lodge / Atelier O'Reilly. Image © Jean Dallazem

