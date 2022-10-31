Call for Entries: International Consultation for the Development Strategy and Implementation Strategy of Shenzhen Airport Economics Announcement

In order to collect global intelligence and advanced ideas, and provide advice for the development of Shenzhen airport economics, the International Consultation for the Development Strategy and Implementation Strategy of Shenzhen Airport Economics was launched. Registration is now open to outstanding consultation institutions and planning and design institutions all over the world.

01

Project Overview

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport is located in the core area of the Golden Inner Bay in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, integrating various transportation modes such as "airport, seaport, high-speed rail, expressway, general road and subway". With the implementation of Qianhai District Expansion Plan and the construction of a number of major transport infrastructure, such as Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel, Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway and Shenzhen International Airport-Dayawan Intercity Railway, Shenzhen Airport and its surrounding areas are facing new opportunities for development.

In the future, with the help of an all-round, multi-level and three-dimensional external communication channel of the sea, land and air railway of Shenzhen Airport, the airport construction will further coordinate with the urban development. The airport economy will be endowed with new era connotation in accelerating the construction of a "double cycle" development pattern at home and abroad, promoting the integrated development of the Great Bay Area, and become an important growth pole to strengthen the core engine function of Shenzhen.

The consultation scope of this project includes:

The scope of development strategy research: The overall area is about 155.6 square kilometers, around the airport, reaching the east boundary of Hangcheng District in the east, the west coast of Shenzhen in the west, Xixiang Avenue in the south, and the estuary of Maozhou River in the north.

Scope of implementation strategy study: Study and emphasize the business functions and spatial layout of the three headquarters areas, namely, the Airport East Business Headquarters, Jiuwei International Headquarters and Lixin Lake Science and Innovation Headquarters. Study the coordination strategy and spatial connection of multiple airport industrial chains such as headquarters economy, exhibition and trade, marine economy, commercial consumption, cultural tourism, comprehensive logistics, scientific innovation and intelligent manufacturing.

02

Background

The Planning Outline of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area proposes to "build a world-class airport group, consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's position as an international aviation hub, and enhance the competitiveness of Guangzhou and Shenzhen airports as international hubs"; The 13th Party Congress of Guangdong Province proposed for the first time to build a 100km "Golden inner bay" around the Pearl River estuary. Shenzhen Airport is at the forefront of the development of "Golden Inner Bay", and fostering airport economy will become an important support; Bao'an District and Shenzhen Airport are included in the core area of Shenzhen Metropolitan Area in the Guidelines for Coordination of Land and Space Planning of Guangdong Metropolitan Area, and airport economy will play a more important role in regional guidance and radiation; The 7th Party Congress of Bao'an District put forward the main framework of "422133" work, and accelerated the construction of world-class advanced manufacturing city, international bay area coastal city, and high-quality people's livelihood and happiness city with the Airport East, Jiuwei and other airport economic development platforms as the main positions.

The purpose of this international consultation is to put forward a forward-looking and progressiveness development vision based on the development situation and advantages of Shenzhen airport economy in the new development pattern. Study and propose industrial development opportunities, further integrate spatial resources, and define the direction and pattern of industrial development. Sort out the implementation strategy, clarify the connection between the industrial chain and the spatial pattern, propose the industrial coordination and integration path of airport economy based on the current airport, exhibition center and other platforms, and propose the industrial list and industrial function layout with the three headquarters, providing new ideas and new methods for development decision-making.

03

Work Description

3.1 Shenzhen Airport Economic Development Strategy

3.1.1 Overall objective and vision

Propose unique and attractive targets positioning and image vision to fully demonstrate the resource combination advantages and regional characteristics of the airport and surrounding areas.

3.1.2 Industrial development and guidance

Research and judge the industrial development opportunities, answer the question of what kind of airport economy Shenzhen should build from the perspective of industrial development and guidance. Highlight the forward-looking character, and promote the "extension, supplement, and strengthening" of the airport economy industry chain and innovation chain.

3.1.3 Development trend and regional synergy

Study the new chance, new trend and new business form of airport economy development in domestic and abroad. Analyze the competitive advantages of Shenzhen airport economy in the airport group of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and sort out the key points of coordination with Qianhai and other major development platforms.

3.1.4 General layout of industry and space

Take full consideration of the relevant plans of Shenzhen, Bao'an District and Qianhai, and propose overall industrial layout, overall spatial structure and relevant suggestions.

3.2 Implementation strategy

3.2.1 Industrial chain linkage and spatial connection

Sort out the linkage strategies of airport headquarters economy, exhibition and trade, marine economy, commercial consumption, leisure culture and tourism, comprehensive logistics, scientific innovation and intelligent manufacturing and other industries. Clarify the connection and synergy between various industrial chains and the spatial pattern of Shenzhen City and Bao'an District, and answer the question of what kind of space and projects suit the industry platforms most.

3.2.2 Industrial list and spatial layout of headquarters

Refine the leading industries in the three headquarters, namely Airport East, Lixin Lake and Jiuwei, and put forward suggestions on spatial layout intention, industry directory, development and operation mode, etc.

3.2.3 Suggestions on support system optimization

Put forward optimization suggestions for supporting systems such as comprehensive transportation, culture, tourism and leisure, and institutional mechanisms. The proposal should include but not limited to the following contents: constructive traffic integration solution; integration of cultural resources, enhancing regional influence and brand competitiveness; industrial implementation suggestions, district industry operation management suggestions.

3.2.4 Key points of recent implementation

Sort out the relevant strategies that can be launched in the near future, and put forward the list of key projects and implementation suggestions.

04

Registration Requirements

4.1 Interested applicants must be independent legal entities or partnerships or other organizations. Individual or teams of individuals will not be accepted.



4.2 There are no requirements on qualification for registration. Any domestic and foreign institutions who are familiar with China's conditions and have practical experience in consultation of urban strategic development, industrial planning, urban planning and design are encouraged to register.



4.3 The team must be composed of professionals in urban development strategy, industrial development research, urban planning and design, transportation, etc.



4.4 Registration by a consortium comprising no more than three members is allowed, provided that the leading member and the internal division of responsibilities are specified in a legally-binding Consortium Agreement. No member of a consortium is allowed to register twice either independently or by joining another consortium.

05

Rules

The International Consultation is open for registration, and will include two stages: "Pre-qualification" and "Compilation & Evaluation".



For Pre-qualification stage: The credit document, related experience (consulting and planning of strategic development of airport economic zone or aviation new town, strategic development of complex urban areas, urban industry consulting and planning, and urban planning and design of headquarters area, business area or science and innovation park over 1 square kilometer), abilities of team and concept proposal will be reviewed by the Pre-qualification Review Jury. Five shortlisted participants (unranked) will be selected for next stage.

2 alternative teams will be selected and ranked as backups in case any of the 5 shortlisted participants withdraws from the subsequent Compilation & evaluation stage.



For Compilation & Evaluation stage: The final submissions submitted by five shortlisted participants will be reviewed and ranked by the Evaluation Jury. There will be corresponding awards for the winning teams.

06

Schedule

Notes: The above dates are Beijing Time and the host reserve the right to adjust the schedule as appropriate.

07

Awards

The five shortlisted participants including the first two teams (ranked) selected by the Evaluation Jury will be awarded the following honorarium payments.

First place: ￥4,000,000.00;

Second place: ￥3,000,000.00;

Outstanding participants (three): ￥1,200,000.00 each, hence a total of ￥3,600,000.00.

Except for the above five shortlisted participants, other pre-qualification participants will not receive any compensation.

08

File Acquisition Method

Intended participants must fill in the Entry Form and the Commitment Letter for Confidentiality and submit them to the mailbox (SZAE@szrjrx.com) to obtain the International Consultation Document. The participants on the pre-qualification application documents submitted should be the same as those on the Entry Form. If there is an adjustment, an additional Commitment Letter for Confidentiality should be submitted. (Click the link to download the Entry Form and the Commitment Letter for Confidentiality：https://www.szrjrx.com/index.php/2022/10/31/airport/)

09

Q&A

If there are any questions about the International Consultation Documents, the participants shall submit the question documents (doc format) to the mailbox (SZAE@szrjrx.com) before the deadline for questions, and the questions not received by this email or submitted late will not be accepted. The Q&A and addendum (if any) will be sent to the participants by email.

10

Contact

Host: People's Government of Bao'an District, Shenzhen



Co-organizer: Bao'an Administration of Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality，Shenzhen Bao'an Bay Area Development Services Centre



Consultant: RJRX Urban Planning & Design Consultants Co. Ltd., Shenzhen



Contact information:

Commerce: Ms. Li, (+86)13632658134，Technology: Mr. Chen, (+86)13590282124

（Beijing time, Monday to Friday 9:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00）

The host reserves the right for the interpretation of this International Consultation, with the language of interpretation subjected to Chinese.