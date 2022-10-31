Submit a Project Advertise
World
Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, FacadeSint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Bench, GardenSint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamSint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. A plot in the row is being built on for the first time. In a street with mostly monotonous houses from the 1950s and 1960s, the rare bay windows are the only inspiring elements.

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Bench, Garden
© Stijn Bollaert
Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The design makes an interpretation of the typical aspects: the neutral red brick is used in vertical tile bond, and the bay window is executed as a round shape.

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Stijn Bollaert
Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Stijn Bollaert
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section
Section

Around the central oval staircase, the plan is organized: the living space is spread over 2 levels for different moments in the day: homework, reading, playing... A double-height kitchen on the street side gives a large dimension to the house and provides a connection between the different living spaces. 

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Stijn Bollaert
Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink
© Stijn Bollaert
Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop
© Stijn Bollaert

In contrast, the sleeping quarters and an extra study emphasize seclusion and silence.

Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

