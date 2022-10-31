Sint Benedictus House / Poot architectuur

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. A plot in the row is being built on for the first time. In a street with mostly monotonous houses from the 1950s and 1960s, the rare bay windows are the only inspiring elements.

The design makes an interpretation of the typical aspects: the neutral red brick is used in vertical tile bond, and the bay window is executed as a round shape.

Around the central oval staircase, the plan is organized: the living space is spread over 2 levels for different moments in the day: homework, reading, playing... A double-height kitchen on the street side gives a large dimension to the house and provides a connection between the different living spaces.

In contrast, the sleeping quarters and an extra study emphasize seclusion and silence.