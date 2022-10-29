Yoshita’machiya House / OHArchitecture

+ 26

"Misalignment and road room" - Reconstruction of a townhouse built in a semi-fireproof area in central Kyoto. It is an area that is sandwiched between four-story buildings on both sides and has only the remnants of a townhouse landscape with alleys remaining on the north side. Kyoto has many alleys as an extension of life, albeit miscellaneous, and often has a small community. By drawing in this alley space three-dimensionally, I thought of a space composition that would induce family communication.

The entrance was intentionally set in the back of the alley, the vertical alley space (road room) with a three-story atrium was placed in the center of the building, and the courtyard was placed at a slightly offset position to give diversity to the road room. Through this offset road room and the courtyard, the other rooms are connected diagonally, and you can feel the signs of each other. In addition, the road room is made of disjointed components such as mortar, black-skinned iron, zinc-plated, wood, and grating, although it has certain rules, giving a change to the place.

In terms of construction, a steel structure is used to create an open space, and the necessary steel frames, deck plates, PBs, etc. are carefully constructed and finished with a base material, which combines the delicacy and cost of a wooden structure. I made it a "build and leave" steel house. We believe that this will be a new option to replace the third floor of a wooden semi-defensive house. In addition, on the elevation that is semi-automatically determined by the Landscape Act, we dare to take a little more pull and shift it to emphasize the uneven three-dimensional effect, reduce the discomfort with the four-story buildings on both sides, and connect the street scenery. I'm trying to do something like that.

This machiya has a semi-lattice structure in which the room, main room, road room, and outer room are included by including the gap and the alley space. By doing so, it encourages families to drift and allows them to live freely without specifying their whereabouts. It can be said that Escher's picturesque atrium in atrium is visually inducing a shift.