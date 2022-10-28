Submit a Project Advertise
CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, ChairCHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, WindowsCHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Seocho-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: gru.Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  151
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yousub Song
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Benjamin Moore, STO Paint, Serim Tile
  • Directors : Hun sul Kim, Byung min Yoo
  • Project Manager : Kyu byung Park
  • Design Manager : Seo ro Lee
  • Construction Manager : Dong heon Lee
  • Display : growoods
  • Special Paint : Atelieranna
  • Furniture Production : Designatto
  • City : Seocho-gu
  • Country : South Korea
CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yousub Song

Text description provided by the architects. CHAHONG's brand's philosophy is, "At first, it feels like a natural landscape, but it's a design that hugs the heart comfortably as it keeps thinking about it on the way back," and "It's a comfortable blend of beauty while revealing each and everyone." We designed the space based on the philosophy of the brand. We thought about melting the concept of 'home', a brand concept, into space. I focused more on 'white and natural colors', which can be called brand mood. It was intended to create elements throughout the space that did not decorate with other colors but changed physical properties.

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, Chair
© Yousub Song
CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yousub Song

CHAHONG said he hoped that only the white scenery would remain in his memory when customers stayed in and left the space. The brand's 'white' means emptiness like drawing paper and a space of possibility. And completing the drawing paper of that possibility becomes the main character and guest filling the space.

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Yousub Song
CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows
© Yousub Song

It was not decorated with other artificial colors to deliver the brand image to customers. And I tried to create a beautiful space without monotonousness by changing the physical properties themselves. Behind the counter visible in space, external natural elements were drawn into the inner space and used as elements of space design. Natural elements are added between the spaces so that customers can feel comfortable emotions. The ceiling height of the entrance line was intentionally lowered to maximize the expansion of the indoor space. In addition, the waiting space, lobby, haircut space, and dyeing space were naturally classified using the height difference of the ceiling.

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yousub Song
CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows
© Yousub Song

The hair-cut mirror furniture is designed in various forms so that each seat looks special. The tone and mood of the entire space tried to harmonize the most natural colors in the space through wood finishes, log objects, and antique stone finishes that retain the texture of nature.

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Yousub Song

In addition, artificial colors were excluded as much as possible. We planned to meet the colors of nature that can be shown the most naturally and beautifully in space through various frames. The natural colors shown outside the frame will be the most natural and colorful scenery depending on the season and weather. We hope that customers will be able to spend time focusing solely on their beauty while feeling a colorful mood. At the same time, I hope to get closer to the essence of beauty.

CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Yousub Song

Project location

Address:3rd floor, 337 Gangnam-daero, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea

gru.Architects
