CHAHONG Salon / gru.Architects

Wellness Interiors • Seocho-gu, South Korea Architects: gru.Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 151 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Yousub Song

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore , STO Paint , Serim Tile

Directors : Hun sul Kim, Byung min Yoo

Project Manager : Kyu byung Park

Design Manager : Seo ro Lee

Construction Manager : Dong heon Lee

Display : growoods

Special Paint : Atelieranna

Furniture Production : Designatto

City : Seocho-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. CHAHONG's brand's philosophy is, "At first, it feels like a natural landscape, but it's a design that hugs the heart comfortably as it keeps thinking about it on the way back," and "It's a comfortable blend of beauty while revealing each and everyone." We designed the space based on the philosophy of the brand. We thought about melting the concept of 'home', a brand concept, into space. I focused more on 'white and natural colors', which can be called brand mood. It was intended to create elements throughout the space that did not decorate with other colors but changed physical properties.

CHAHONG said he hoped that only the white scenery would remain in his memory when customers stayed in and left the space. The brand's 'white' means emptiness like drawing paper and a space of possibility. And completing the drawing paper of that possibility becomes the main character and guest filling the space.

It was not decorated with other artificial colors to deliver the brand image to customers. And I tried to create a beautiful space without monotonousness by changing the physical properties themselves. Behind the counter visible in space, external natural elements were drawn into the inner space and used as elements of space design. Natural elements are added between the spaces so that customers can feel comfortable emotions. The ceiling height of the entrance line was intentionally lowered to maximize the expansion of the indoor space. In addition, the waiting space, lobby, haircut space, and dyeing space were naturally classified using the height difference of the ceiling.

The hair-cut mirror furniture is designed in various forms so that each seat looks special. The tone and mood of the entire space tried to harmonize the most natural colors in the space through wood finishes, log objects, and antique stone finishes that retain the texture of nature.

In addition, artificial colors were excluded as much as possible. We planned to meet the colors of nature that can be shown the most naturally and beautifully in space through various frames. The natural colors shown outside the frame will be the most natural and colorful scenery depending on the season and weather. We hope that customers will be able to spend time focusing solely on their beauty while feeling a colorful mood. At the same time, I hope to get closer to the essence of beauty.