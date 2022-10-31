The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire

+ 39

Structural Engineer : Juan Luis Castelló

3 D Collaborator : Felipe Pascual, Laura Blanco

Collaborator : Manuel Buitrago

Steel Structure : Estructuras Martínez Terrés

Ceramics : Gibeller

Lightning : Iluminia

Wood Carpentry : Martínez Lozoya Carpinteros

Crystals And Mirrors : Cristalería Rabasa

Landscaping : Viveros Ferpas

Topography : Eiffage

Soil Studies : Basalto Informes Geotécnicos

Program : Pabellón-Terraza Restaurante

City : Matola

Country : Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

‘The Light Pavilion' is a conceptual construction that mainly works with white, offering a pure piece that transforms the Light as it passes through and allows the air to move freely. It is a small building that is offered as a Pavilion-Restaurant Terrace to enable new space experiences in an environment of culinary encounters, where Light is perceived differently during the day than at night when the artificial lighting thrills us –through the skin of the architecture– as if it were a magic trick.

The confinement helped us to remember that both open spaces and ventilation, as well as the importance of the sense of Touch, are essential to our life experiences. By means of this project, the visual aspects of architecture (open diagonals, interdependence of open-closed / indoor-outdoor spaces) and also its tactile aspects are re-emphasized, providing 'geometries of interiority perception' where the skin textures of the architecture dialogue with the skin of the users along the formal manipulation of matter.

The Light Pavilion operates with the joint fluidity of exterior and interior space, proposing a new experiential space that is structured by means of a sequence of interrelated spatial episodes that link the human scale with the scale of the surroundings and also with the climatic and environmental aspects of the place –the angle of the sun (solar incidence), natural ventilation, perspiration through the skin, temperature and humidity, etc.–

The final geometry of the Pavilion is obtained by materializing the minimum essential construction elements that make possible the double flow of movement that takes place in this specific open landscape: the first, using the layout of the main pedestrian route for the entry and exit of users arriving from the adjacent car park; the second, throughout the layout of the routes established by the waiters from the kitchen of the annexed restaurant to the workspaces of the Pavilion.

The solid and heavy walls of the usual constructions have been transformed into light skins that transpire light and air in a filtered and subtle way –as if they were textile elements– through the relationship of superposition proposed between two parallel white metallic sheets that have been manipulated by folding and perforating –separated by means of an interior metallic structure lacquered in black–, in the same way, that our skin does with the light and air that envelop us.