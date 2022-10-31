Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography, ColumnThe Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography, Facade, Column+ 39

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hospitality Architecture, Other Structures
Matola, Spain
  • Architects: Esculpir el Aire
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2422 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Gómez Vives
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Levantina, Pladur, Simon, Hiansa, Jysk, Trondheim
  • Lead Architect : José Ángel Ruiz Cáceres
  • Structural Engineer : Juan Luis Castelló
  • 3 D Collaborator : Felipe Pascual, Laura Blanco
  • Collaborator : Manuel Buitrago
  • Steel Structure : Estructuras Martínez Terrés
  • Ceramics : Gibeller
  • Lightning : Iluminia
  • Wood Carpentry : Martínez Lozoya Carpinteros
  • Crystals And Mirrors : Cristalería Rabasa
  • Landscaping : Viveros Ferpas
  • Topography : Eiffage
  • Soil Studies : Basalto Informes Geotécnicos
  • Program : Pabellón-Terraza Restaurante
  • City : Matola
  • Country : Spain
Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

‘The Light Pavilion' is a conceptual construction that mainly works with white, offering a pure piece that transforms the Light as it passes through and allows the air to move freely. It is a small building that is offered as a Pavilion-Restaurant Terrace to enable new space experiences in an environment of culinary encounters, where Light is perceived differently during the day than at night when the artificial lighting thrills us –through the skin of the architecture– as if it were a magic trick.

Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The confinement helped us to remember that both open spaces and ventilation, as well as the importance of the sense of Touch, are essential to our life experiences. By means of this project, the visual aspects of architecture (open diagonals, interdependence of open-closed / indoor-outdoor spaces) and also its tactile aspects are re-emphasized, providing 'geometries of interiority perception' where the skin textures of the architecture dialogue with the skin of the users along the formal manipulation of matter.   

Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Image 36 of 39
Sketch 09
Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography, Column
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The Light Pavilion operates with the joint fluidity of exterior and interior space, proposing a new experiential space that is structured by means of a sequence of interrelated spatial episodes that link the human scale with the scale of the surroundings and also with the climatic and environmental aspects of the place –the angle of the sun (solar incidence), natural ventilation, perspiration through the skin, temperature and humidity, etc.–

Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The final geometry of the Pavilion is obtained by materializing the minimum essential construction elements that make possible the double flow of movement that takes place in this specific open landscape: the first, using the layout of the main pedestrian route for the entry and exit of users arriving from the adjacent car park; the second, throughout the layout of the routes established by the waiters from the kitchen of the annexed restaurant to the workspaces of the Pavilion.

Save this picture!
The Light Pavilion / Esculpir el Aire - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The solid and heavy walls of the usual constructions have been transformed into light skins that transpire light and air in a filtered and subtle way –as if they were textile elements– through the relationship of superposition proposed between two parallel white metallic sheets that have been manipulated by folding and perforating –separated by means of an interior metallic structure lacquered in black–, in the same way, that our skin does with the light and air that envelop us.

Project location

Address:03296 Matola, Alicante, Spain

