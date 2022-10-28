Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten

House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten

Save
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten

House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, Windows, FacadeHouse Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Fontanella, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. We are admirers of the economical and functional virtues of the "Bregenzerwald house". How can you achieve contemporary living quality with this landscape-compatible typology?

Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Image 20 of 23
Site plan
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Image 21 of 23
Floor plan

We knead existing typologies into something unique. With joy according to the method of finding - and not that of inventing. The "Bregenzerwald house" has always had great potential, simply because of the dimensions of the houses, their diversity, and how they have been used. Aspects of living, working, and storing everything took place in one volume under a common roof. A shape, a body, rectangular, without bulges and constrictions: a precise cultural intervention in a natural space that is treated with respect.

Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

Following this tradition, the Buchen house is also allowed to attract attention with the concentration on form, its dimensions, and its unity. A strong motif of the house is that of the landscape and the evolved topography. We made sure to keep the interventions in the building as small as possible. Instead of a basement, which requires both excavation and retaining walls and concrete, a truly large attic space is offered. This approach disciplines the least possible earth movement and helps the designer to place the houses precisely in the landscape.

Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Column
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography, Column
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography
© Gustav Willeit

The house is accessed via a small entrance porch at the front. From there, a long and extra-wide residential corridor leads deep into the building, a classic middle corridor type. The floor plan is organized as an enfilade of chambers, which are finally broken up into a spacious room zone in the form of a kitchen and living room. The walls of the wet rooms, the pantry, and the oven wall are solidly cast in fine plank formwork of concrete. These form the core of the house and provide the necessary storage mass in functionally correct places. All floors and ceilings of the house as well as the other walls are paneled in finely-grained spruce. The reduced, but very careful craftsmanship of the rooms, with their dignified furnishings, expresses the high level of the living culture of the "Wälderhaus".

Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Gustav Willeit

A unique feature of the house is the so-called "Schopf", a veranda-like porch built on the sunny eaves side, which is integrated into the framework of the wooden structure. The space is wonderfully versatile and enhances family life as the seasons change. It now stands there as a matter of course - like a barn in a meadow - in a rural setting, a simple wooden building with a gabled roof. For us, the most important thing is that added value has been created. An added value that has not only developed from tradition, but from the location and the topography, and which creates space in the interstices for the current as well as long-term needs of a family.

Save this picture!
House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gustav Willeit

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernardo Bader Architekten
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House Buchen / Bernardo Bader Architekten" 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991309/house-buchen-bernardo-bader-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags