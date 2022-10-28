Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL.

ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL.

Save
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL.

ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Stetten, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Valentin Jeck

Text description provided by the architects. On the Rootacker in Stetten, a development structure is proposed that corresponds to the existing neighborhood of single-family houses. The sloping site is occupied by three apartment buildings, which follow the natural course of the terrain. Although the desired density is achieved, the gradation leaves enough space between the buildings and allows an unobstructed view over the valley. Each of the three houses includes five bright flats with different sizes and floor plans. They all have in common an orientation towards the view and a fluid sequence of rooms.

Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Valentin Jeck
Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Image 16 of 20
Site Plan

The architectural expression is characterized by a specific use of building materials – structurally consistent and playful at the same time. The brickwork is the most characteristic component. The outer layer of the double-shell masonry made of whitewashed sand-lime brick rests on a concrete base. The wall openings in the facing brickwork are spanned by precast lintels. The classic facade lintel, consisting of a reinforced concrete core and a brick shell in front of it, is divided up according to its function. Spanning and cladding are separated and both components are made visible.

Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Valentin Jeck
Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair
© Valentin Jeck

The clinker brick lintel is traditionally masoned and, in addition to its decorative design function, transfers loads of the masonry above it to the precast concrete lintel below. This in turn ensures the load transmission to the neighboring sand-lime brickwork. In addition to the use of clinker as a decorative element contrasting with the sand-lime brick, it is also used as a load-bearing element supporting the corner balconies.

Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Valentin Jeck
Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Image 20 of 20
Plan - Upper Floor
Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Valentin Jeck

The materiality of masonry is not only to be seen on the outside but also to be equally tangible on the interior. The brick walls are painted white, and where the supporting structure is reduced to columns, the bricks are left completely raw. In an equally direct approach to the material characteristics of cement, the concrete ceilings, walls, and anhydrite floor are left visible. Furthermore, the cherry wood carpentry with its pure naturalness creates a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Save this picture!
ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Valentin Jeck

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stetten, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AETAL
Office
idArchitekt.innen
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSwitzerland
Cite: "ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL." 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991295/root-apartments-idarchiteknnen-plus-aetal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags