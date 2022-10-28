ROOT Apartments / idArchitekt.innen + AETAL.

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. On the Rootacker in Stetten, a development structure is proposed that corresponds to the existing neighborhood of single-family houses. The sloping site is occupied by three apartment buildings, which follow the natural course of the terrain. Although the desired density is achieved, the gradation leaves enough space between the buildings and allows an unobstructed view over the valley. Each of the three houses includes five bright flats with different sizes and floor plans. They all have in common an orientation towards the view and a fluid sequence of rooms.

The architectural expression is characterized by a specific use of building materials – structurally consistent and playful at the same time. The brickwork is the most characteristic component. The outer layer of the double-shell masonry made of whitewashed sand-lime brick rests on a concrete base. The wall openings in the facing brickwork are spanned by precast lintels. The classic facade lintel, consisting of a reinforced concrete core and a brick shell in front of it, is divided up according to its function. Spanning and cladding are separated and both components are made visible.

The clinker brick lintel is traditionally masoned and, in addition to its decorative design function, transfers loads of the masonry above it to the precast concrete lintel below. This in turn ensures the load transmission to the neighboring sand-lime brickwork. In addition to the use of clinker as a decorative element contrasting with the sand-lime brick, it is also used as a load-bearing element supporting the corner balconies.

The materiality of masonry is not only to be seen on the outside but also to be equally tangible on the interior. The brick walls are painted white, and where the supporting structure is reduced to columns, the bricks are left completely raw. In an equally direct approach to the material characteristics of cement, the concrete ceilings, walls, and anhydrite floor are left visible. Furthermore, the cherry wood carpentry with its pure naturalness creates a warm and cozy atmosphere.