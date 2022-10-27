Hikari Laboratories Showroom / Tzvia Kazayoff

+ 23

Lead Designer : Tzvia Kazayoff

Designer And Project Manager : Zlil Gani

Video By : Daniel Tzairi

Exterior Architects : Giyora Solar

City : Bnei Atarot

Country : Israel

Text description provided by the architects. The "Hikari Laboratories" project is located in a conservation building in Benei Atarot, a settlement in Israel that contains 120 years of history in a rare and mesmerizing Templar construction. Into what used to be a family barn, a concept hall was weaved with multi-use functions.

Back in the introduction and initial planning phase, the owners of the Innovative cosmetics company Hikari, presented the importance of finding solutions for all the variety of uses that the space will serve the company in the future. Such as guidance for beauticians, a meeting room for staff, diverse seating areas and entertainment, a CEO room with access to space control, a guest restroom, and a kitchenette.

Our design concept met the set of values of the "Hikari Laboratories" company - the combination of natural materials and innovation with diverse technologies. These values were the guiding line for building the design concept. As well as the emphasis on timeless aesthetics as a common cornerstone in various layers. Such as the combination and preservation of the historical aspects of the exposed stone Templar structure. The integration of the old and new is reflected in the design of the openings in accordance with the original building casing, to perpetuate the history rooted in the structure.

This concept is delivered by the selection and use of natural materials with a present aesthetic such as stone, iron, and a luxurious marble floor, while always thinking about a design that does not depend on passing trends. Also, countless diverse technologies have been incorporated into functional and aesthetic solutions that adapt themselves to the existing structure and the challenges it entails.

Design details - Around the internal openings, there are white plaster and concrete castings to strengthen the symmetry of the building for height accuracy. The carpentry design combines various materials and a lighting solution that create a unique and pleasant display in the shared space. The air conditioning units were covered with CNC-cut metal inserts assembling the company logo, so as not to damage the aesthetics. The kitchenette is covered with thin stone surfaces that incorporate a rust texture to communicate with the beams that strengthen the structure. The meeting and treatment room is closed with a harmonica movement glass door system in order to allow modularity and change of functional purpose without effort. Likewise, the choice of furniture was made without compromise. The mobile furniture of "Hikari Laboratories" was ordered by personal import directly from the leading stores in Italy. During a lively discussion between the customers and the "Tzvia Kazayoff Office," a variety of unique items were selected that serve and refined the concept.

The combination of the ancient in the historic building combined with the classic furniture and the novel cosmetic products made with the most advanced and modern technology brings us to a unique space that gives new meaning to the concept of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.