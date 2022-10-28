Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

Save
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Exterior Photography, Windows, PatioTropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Beam, Windows, ChairTropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, WindowsTropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Garden+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. A blooming garden in the concrete jungle where to rest, enjoy with friends and family and foster your health and mind. Creating a nourishing and refreshing space was the main task when designing the space. The use of warm materials such as wood and stucco, combined with the lush greeneries everywhere, creates a tropical and almost alive environment.

Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Exterior Photography, Windows, Patio
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Windows
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Do Sy

Hardwood teak floors and cast on-site concrete give shape to the furniture and benches that stretch throughout the space. The living room is highlighted with a custom-made modular sofa that can be arranged for a stay-at-home cinema night or create a conversation lounge.

Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Garden
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Do Sy

The main space generator is the long bench that stretches from corner to corner of the house, creating the different social spaces of the house and acting as a planter box for the lush greeneries. The outdoor terrace is topped with a green ceiling form with floating planter boxes hanging down the slab. This huge balcony is the main feature of the house as its beach club-like vibes are one of a kind in Saigon.

Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 18 of 21
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Image 19 of 21
Livingroom Elevation

The upper floor is more introverted than the ground floor and full of facilities such as Spa, Gym, Office, and 4 rooms. Decoration ranges from exquisite paintings from the owners to custom-made rattan lamps and a Honda 67, an iconic motorbike in Vietnam, hanging as a backdrop for the office space and the staircase arrival.

Save this picture!
Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Do Sy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
StudioDuo Architecture | Interior
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior" 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991286/tropical-penthouse-studioduo-architecture-interior> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags