Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

-
Architects: StudioDuo Architecture | Interior
- Area : 470 m²
- Year : 2020
-
Photographs :Do Sy
-
Manufacturers : SketchUp, AVC, AutoCAD, Bamboo Décor, Light Art, Photoshop, Toto
-
Lead Architects : Arturo Moreno, Sarah Jacquemond
-
- Design Team : Tracy Nguyen
- Clients : David & Martina Klein
- City : Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)
- Country : Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. A blooming garden in the concrete jungle where to rest, enjoy with friends and family and foster your health and mind. Creating a nourishing and refreshing space was the main task when designing the space. The use of warm materials such as wood and stucco, combined with the lush greeneries everywhere, creates a tropical and almost alive environment.
Hardwood teak floors and cast on-site concrete give shape to the furniture and benches that stretch throughout the space. The living room is highlighted with a custom-made modular sofa that can be arranged for a stay-at-home cinema night or create a conversation lounge.
The main space generator is the long bench that stretches from corner to corner of the house, creating the different social spaces of the house and acting as a planter box for the lush greeneries. The outdoor terrace is topped with a green ceiling form with floating planter boxes hanging down the slab. This huge balcony is the main feature of the house as its beach club-like vibes are one of a kind in Saigon.
The upper floor is more introverted than the ground floor and full of facilities such as Spa, Gym, Office, and 4 rooms. Decoration ranges from exquisite paintings from the owners to custom-made rattan lamps and a Honda 67, an iconic motorbike in Vietnam, hanging as a backdrop for the office space and the staircase arrival.