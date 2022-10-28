Tropical Penthouse / StudioDuo Architecture | Interior

+ 21

Design Team : Tracy Nguyen

Clients : David & Martina Klein

City : Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. A blooming garden in the concrete jungle where to rest, enjoy with friends and family and foster your health and mind. Creating a nourishing and refreshing space was the main task when designing the space. The use of warm materials such as wood and stucco, combined with the lush greeneries everywhere, creates a tropical and almost alive environment.

Hardwood teak floors and cast on-site concrete give shape to the furniture and benches that stretch throughout the space. The living room is highlighted with a custom-made modular sofa that can be arranged for a stay-at-home cinema night or create a conversation lounge.

The main space generator is the long bench that stretches from corner to corner of the house, creating the different social spaces of the house and acting as a planter box for the lush greeneries. The outdoor terrace is topped with a green ceiling form with floating planter boxes hanging down the slab. This huge balcony is the main feature of the house as its beach club-like vibes are one of a kind in Saigon.

The upper floor is more introverted than the ground floor and full of facilities such as Spa, Gym, Office, and 4 rooms. Decoration ranges from exquisite paintings from the owners to custom-made rattan lamps and a Honda 67, an iconic motorbike in Vietnam, hanging as a backdrop for the office space and the staircase arrival.