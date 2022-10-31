Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura

House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura

Save
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura

House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteHouse in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyHouse in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Campana, Argentina
  • Architects: Prisma Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  196
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Aluar, FAPYM S.A, Faplac, GRUPO FORESTAL, Trimble
  • Lead Architects : Prisma Arquitectura
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de Prisma Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located a few km from the city of Campana. A black prism with a square base (14 m x 14 m) stands on the territory. The volume exhausts the footprint on a single floor and, in this way, the possible surface to be built is maximized.

Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 12 of 13
Axonometría

The house is organized into 4 modules of 3.5 m x 14 m, divided into equal parts, resulting in interior measurements suitable for living. The gaps between the rooms generate fluidity and spatial continuity.

Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
Cortesía de Prisma Arquitectura

The first block (module 1), which constitutes the service area, incorporates a semi-covered space that functions as a garage. The pantry, kitchen, laundry room, and storage shed are part of this first sector. The second block (modules 2 and 3) is designed as the public space inside the house and integrates the entrance, living room, study room, and back porch in a continuous space. The private block (module 4) is made up of two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, one facing the front and the other facing the back, separated from each other by a small patio that allows for a frame to be created from the interior while favoring cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 10 of 13
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Image 11 of 13
Sección

A dry construction system independent of the foundation was chosen, composed of the primary metal structure of UPN profiles as a frame and steel frame walls. The cladding consists of a square, black sheet metal on the outer perimeter and solid Kiri wood in the parts where the prism is perforated, maintaining the same vertical section, constant and homogeneous, in all the facades.

Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Prisma Arquitectura

The roof takes up the entire buildable surface and generates a shaded interior space that recognizes the exposed environment in which it is located. The light is diaphanous and the interior is immersed in an introspective clarity that dialogues tangentially with its immediate surroundings.

Save this picture!
House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Prisma Arquitectura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Prisma Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House in Campana / Prisma Arquitectura" [Casa en Campana / Prisma Arquitectura] 31 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991264/house-in-campana-prisma-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags