World
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardGiribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Stairs, HandrailGiribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, StairsGiribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Parque Chas, Argentina
  • Architects: Sava Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects : Juan Esteban Sciarrotta, María Julieta Vilaplana
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Stairs, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project, located in the Parque Chas neighborhood, is a remodel and expansion of a unit of the typical chorizo ​​house, converted into the horizontal property, in the city of Buenos Aires.

Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Image 10 of 13
Ground Floor Plan
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Stairs
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Image 13 of 13
Perspective section
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Handrail
© Javier Agustín Rojas

It was based on the creation of a single space on the ground floor that integrates all the public functions of a home. They are articulated through two patios as sources of ventilation, lighting and vegetation. The first patio outlines the space in areas of specific uses. A second patio works as an expansion of the house and as a backdrop. To achieve this operation it was necessary to transform the existing bearing wall system into an independent concrete structure. 

Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Agustín Rojas

On the second floor, a volume was created for private uses, seeking the same atmosphere and relationship with the outside through a terrace, accessible from the bedrooms. Both levels are connected by a staircase, which through a skylight, provides access to overhead light and provides for the possible expansion of a third floor.

Giribone House / Sava Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Javier Agustín Rojas

