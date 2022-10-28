Submit a Project Advertise
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairTransformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, ShelvingTransformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior PhotographyTransformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden

Houses
Klein-Winternheim, Germany
    Photographs: David Schreyer
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sto, Grohe, Schreinerei Vivendi, Villeroy & Boch
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The existing building from the 1970s is part of a settlement, which is affected by the same building type of houses. These prototypes are placed more or less without regard to their orientation, the terrain, or the position of next-door houses. As two of the facades are windowless the house reminds more of a row house than of a free-standing house. Besides this, the house lacks a functional floor plan for contemporary living:

Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Bed, Bedroom
© David Schreyer
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Image 15 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Schreyer

Small or missing windows, the division of the main floor into small rooms, and the complex arrangement of the bathrooms. The internal parking garage seems out-of-time, as well as the access via the landing of the stair. The garden is orientated to the North, the mini-balcony is hardly usable and is not connected to the living area.

Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© David Schreyer

The new program replaces the garage with a studio, the existing entrance is modified in favor of generous access from the South. The construction of the roof enables the reorganization of the total upper floor as no load-bearing walls are required. The living area now connects the extended balcony in the South with the garden view in the North.

Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography
© David Schreyer
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Image 16 of 20
Plan - 1st floor
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© David Schreyer

In order to stay within the budget a few structural measures are made advisedly. The existing roof stays untouched and the floor is covered with OSB. All parapets are removed to generate picture windows and maximize light incidence - without changing the structural system.

Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© David Schreyer
Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Image 17 of 20
Section

The vertical appearance of the existing front facade with its balcony-framed walls is stressed by the new vertically divided windows. Inside the house, the vertical orientation is continued by room-high sliding doors.

Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Interior Photography, Shelving
© David Schreyer

Standard steel gratings guarantee fall protection on the upper floor - on the ground floor they are fixed for security reasons. The balcony is clad in gratings without a substructure as well. All wooden window frames are glazed grey. The building is insulated with mineral wool. The rough outer appearance rebels against the provincial surrounding and demonstrates the fundamental transformation of the house. Time schedule for the project was less than one year.

Transformation House / HGA Henning Grahn Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© David Schreyer

Top #Tags