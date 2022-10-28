Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© André Nazareth

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, GardenItaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, TableItaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenItaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Río de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  8611 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Nazareth, Ruy Teixeira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Deca, Dimlux, FLOS, Lightworks, Trimble Navigation
  • Arquiteta Líder : Lia Siqueira
  • Architect : Felipe Siqueira
  • Engineering : Stewart Engenharia
  • Lighting : Maneco Quinderé
  • Audio And Video : EVOLUSOM
  • Landscaping : Isabel Duprat Arquitetura Paisagística
  • Structural Design : Abilitá
  • Frames : Panoramah!
  • Waterproofing : Cetimper
  • City : Río de Janeiro
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Text description provided by the architects. Within the project’s lot lays an original Oscar Niemeyer house, it is compact given the metropolitan location. Through the acquisition of the next-door property, the resulting intervention and expansion allowed the transformation of the urban landscape, which welcomed a garden marked by vertical and horizontal delineations of its surroundings. A new leisure annex was constructed over an expressive plane that extends, as if hovering, between the pool and garden.

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden
© André Nazareth
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© André Nazareth
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 21 of 21
Sketch

Developed as three independent constructions, the project is fully interconnected by pathways structured as passages, walkways, and stairs, providing complete integration. The interior architectural features were adapted, giving way to a new form of appropriation.

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© André Nazareth

The façades of the main existing blocks receive a new element – large pivoting panels. Their functioning is made feasible by the custom structural scheme in an iron square mesh. A long bench is designed to outline the boundaries of slabs where indoor/outdoor spaces are continuous.

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© André Nazareth
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 18 of 21
Plan - 1st floor
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 20 of 21
Section B
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© André Nazareth

The oculus, circular in shape, as an observation gap and additional lighting, allows a view into the upper courtyard. The vertical path is marked by a helical staircase to the tower element with large sliding glass panels.

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Nazareth
Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© André Nazareth

The leisure annex is composed of natural materials. Stone, concrete, and limits happen by the differentiation in the plans and their use in contrast to the aesthetic continuity.

Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Ruy Teixeira

Cite: "Itaúna House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura" [Casa Itaúna / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura] 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991239/itauna-house-siqueira-plus-azul-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

