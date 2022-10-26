Submit a Project Advertise
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK

McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMcAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, BeamMcAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Glass, Windows, ShowerMcAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade

Houses
Sunshine Beach, Australia
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Scott Burrows

Text description provided by the architects. The stylishly designed house rises out of the sand dune, overlooking the ocean at Sunshine Beach, on the east coast of Australia, approximately 120km north of Brisbane.

McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Scott Burrows
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography
© Scott Burrows

The structure is terraced up the dune over three levels, accommodating three guest suites on the lower level and the master suite on the upper level. The central level occupies the main living area of the dwelling, with direct access to two terraces and the cantilevered swimming pool.

McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Scott Burrows
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Beam
© Scott Burrows
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Scott Burrows

Circulation between the three levels is a rather dramatic experience and occurs around the double-volume entrance lobby, generating a three-storey void between the entry platform and the adjacent off-shutter concrete wall. One accesses the building in a downward movement, via a series of stairs, leading one between two concrete walls spaced narrowly together at the front, widening as one proceeds to the entry. The walls form an angled arch two storeys above, with the door occupying the full height at 5,7m.

McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Scott Burrows
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Glass, Column, Handrail
© Scott Burrows

The finishes palette is restricted to timber, concrete, and light grey walls, tiles, and stone. A series of double-glazed skylights cover the spaces created by the separated forms of the building, providing ample light to the deep structure.

McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Scott Burrows
McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Glass, Windows, Shower
© Scott Burrows

It’s a modern building with warm finishing and beautifully detailed and crafted bespoke cabinetry, with sensational spans taking in the fabulous views of the ocean and the headland to the northeast.

McAnally Residence / MADDOCK - Interior Photography, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Scott Burrows

About this office
Gavin Maddock Design Studio
Office

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "McAnally Residence / MADDOCK" 26 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

