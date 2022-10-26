Submit a Project Advertise
World
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Pau Vidal, Vivas Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KEIM, Carinbisa, Azulejos Benadresa, Com Cal, FCV, Logisiete
  • Lead Arcthitect : César Vivas Millaruelo, Cristian Vivas Millaruelo, Pau Vidal Pont
  • Project Manager : Lídia Martín
  • Structures : Xavier Falguera
  • Technical Architect : Antoni Gimenez
  • Sanitary Architecture : Arquitectura Sana
  • Energy Efficiency : Geeni Sl
  • Installations : Eletresjota Tècnics Associats, SLP
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a result of a public open call by the Barcelona City Council to alter the use of a lot located in the Marina del Prat Vermell neighborhood, classified as VPO with surface rights in favor of housing cooperatives for a minimum of 75 years. The self-promotion and subsequent collective management by the cooperative Llar Jove Marina Prat Vermell SCCL has involved the participation of 32 neighbors in the process (design, construction, and use) generating the opportunity to jointly project their specific needs, investing in the community dimension as one of the main values.

La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Image 16 of 19
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Image 18 of 19
Section - A
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

The volumetry of the building is aligned with the roads. It consists of two volumes of different heights, one of 4 and one of 8 floors. The building resolves the corner of the block by emptying the center of the volume, generating two bars of different heights with four courtyards between them. On each floor, the access walkway to the apartments is formalized in a single longitudinal axis that connects with the core of the stairs and elevators. These walkways encourage interactions and become a transitional space between the community and the home. At an intermediate point of this route, the roof of the lower building works as a community terrace garden and provides the building with a high-quality green space. On the ground floor, the building is accessed from Ulldecona street, through an exterior passage that connects with the public space inside the block through a courtyard for parking bicycles. The premises for community use occupy the rest of the spaces on the ground floor, housing a multipurpose community space, a kitchen-dining room and living room for groups, a coworking space, a laundry room, and a food distribution space that also functions as a consumer cooperative. All of these spaces are located around the two courtyards that are reached from the ground floor.

La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Image 17 of 19
Floor plan - Second Floor
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Image 19 of 19
Section - B
La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

Housing is understood as a group of non-hierarchical spaces in this project. The layout is an organizing mesh where all the spaces start from a homogeneous dimension and are configured in a pattern that fills and empties the building. The apartments are grouped on both sides of the walkway and adopt different types of housing with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Inside the apartments, the modular spaces follow one another from the access to the street façade. Grouping, combining, and closing the pieces are the options of use that this flexible typology allows. All the apartments have cross ventilation through the interior courtyards, which in turn will allow the introduction of light from the south into the interior of the building. The project incorporates bio-construction, healthy design, and energy efficiency criteria, and is connected to the Ecoenergías urban generation and distribution network (Central Marina, biomass plant) for heating and domestic hot water.

La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Carrer d'Ulldecona, 26, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

Pau Vidal
Vivas Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "La Chalmeta 32 Cooperative Housing Units / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos" [32 viviendas cooperativas La Chalmeta / Pau Vidal + Vivas Arquitectos] 26 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991060/la-chalmeta-32-cooperative-housing-units-pau-vidal-plus-vivas-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

