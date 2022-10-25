Submit a Project Advertise
Raw Concrete House / Utopia

Raw Concrete House / Utopia

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior PhotographyRaw Concrete House / Utopia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairRaw Concrete House / Utopia - Interior Photography, StairsRaw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior Photography+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Mortágua, Portugal
  • Exterior Arrangements : Ricardo Cruz
  • Water Supply Project Rainwater And Waste Drainage : José Almeida
  • Acoustic Project : José Almeida
  • Thermal Project : José Almeida
  • Stability Project : José Almeida
  • Ited Project : Filipe Pinho
  • Gas Project : Filipe Pinho
  • Electrical Project : Filipe Pinho
  • Contractor : Jofergon - Sociedade de Construções, Lda - Eng. João Azevedo
  • City : Mortágua
  • Country : Portugal
Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos

Location. The house is located in Portugal, more specifically in the village of Almacinha. The plot is on the slope facing the Aguieira dam. 

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos

Concept. We imagined the house as an existing rock on the ground covered with vegetation. We then sculpted this stone, excavating the spaces and cutting the windows. The house thus appears camouflaged in the landscape with three facades and an excavated entrance patio.

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos
Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ricardo Ramos

Architectural Organization. The entrance is located In the excavated north courtyard facing the street. On the east facade, we find the car entrance. The rooms are all facing the south and west landscape and benefit from a continuous porch. The living room and kitchen are located on the corner of the rock overlooking the valley. Some spaces such as laundry and bathrooms receive overhead light. 

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Ricardo Ramos
Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Image 27 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Image 30 of 34
Elevations
Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ricardo Ramos

Ecology. Environmental concerns were fundamental. Half of the entire façade is in contact with the earth, which, combined with the vegetation cover, greatly increases the thermal inertia of the house. The passive system is based on shading during the summer and taking advantage of radiation during the winter. We take the fight against climate change seriously and for us all architecture has to be sustainable, and energy efficient.

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ricardo Ramos

Construction. The structure and main house finish are in reinforced concrete, thus showing the concept of a rock that we wanted for the house. The entire façade and the interior floor finishing are in concrete. The ceilings and interior walls are also painted white as we wanted the house to be thermally efficient. As such, we designed a double wall with air and thermal insulation around the entire perimeter, there for generating enormous thermal efficiency. 

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos
Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Image 31 of 34
Sketch

Synthesis. In each project, we like to question concepts and push them to the limit. Here we wanted to question the boundary between architecture and landscape and make it absolutely diluted. In parallel, constructive decisions are inseparable from the concept. Likewise, environmental sustainability is also inextricable from the architecture itself. In short, in this small and simple project, architecture and landscape, concept and construction, ecology and economy merge and become absolutely inseparable.

Raw Concrete House / Utopia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos

Project gallery

Top #Tags