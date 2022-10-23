Uruguay House / Occa Urbana

+ 28

Houses • Xangri-Lá, Brazil Architects: Occa Urbana

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 401 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Efreu Quintana

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Deca , Portinari

Architects : Christoffer Costa e William Machado

Structural Project : Zanotti Engenharia

Construction Company : Costa Brava

Interior Design : Juarez Cruz

Landscape Design : Cristine Loro

City : Xangri-Lá

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Casa Uruguai, signed by Occa Urbana Arquitetura, is an authentic summer house, located in the Condomínio Sense at Xangri-Lá beach. The lot, following the pattern of the local gated communities, is 15x30m with a south face privileged by the beautiful views of the lake. The residence is distributed on two floors, with a generous social area to receive family and friends, a super equipped service area for the demands of visitors, and a comfortable and cozy intimate area. The insertion site has conditions that further favor this beautiful project, the sun surrounds the house during the day toasting us with an incredible sunset, reflected in the lake and providing unique sensations.

With an indoor-outdoor connection as the premise, the house is organized in two bars. The first floor has a living room, with double-height ceilings, integrated with the gourmet area, a guest suite, and the other service areas of the house. Based on the premise of connecting the gourmet living area with the outside living area, and consequently, with the views of the lake, the veranda was developed at the same level as the house, ensuring comfort and amplitude for the social spaces. On the second floor, there are four suites, two of them to the south, with a view of the lake, and the other two to the north, with a view of the mountains on the coast. Finally, there is also an intimate terrace for hours of reading and relaxing in the sea breeze.

As the barbecue and mate tea are a cultural mark of the state, the integration of the spaces was intentional, with the purpose of fraternizing in special moments of family life. Besides the traditional barbecue grill, a Uruguayan parrilla brings all the charm to the composition. Large floor-to-ceiling openings make the residence well-lit and ventilated, ensuring energy efficiency.

The elegant architecture has volumetry in pure form and materiality as a major highlight. From natural elements, exposed concrete, irregular yellow miracema natural stone, and woody elements (in the form of slatted panels) compose the aesthetics of the residence, resulting in beauty and contemporaneity with functionality, premises that are always relevant and of great importance in the creation of the office's projects. The window frames, with a minimalist black profile, are the counterpoint of balance to the natural textures. The interior design by designer Juarez Cruz follows the concepts of the exterior, with porcelain tiles referring to exposed concrete, woodwork in an elegant wood finish, and furniture in a gray base with a sophisticated design.