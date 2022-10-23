Submit a Project Advertise
  Architects: Occa Urbana
  Area: 401
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Efreu Quintana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Portinari
  Architects: Christoffer Costa e William Machado
  Structural Project: Zanotti Engenharia
  Construction Company: Costa Brava
  Interior Design: Juarez Cruz
  Landscape Design: Cristine Loro
  City: Xangri-Lá
  Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Efreu Quintana

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of Casa Uruguai, signed by Occa Urbana Arquitetura, is an authentic summer house, located in the Condomínio Sense at Xangri-Lá beach. The lot, following the pattern of the local gated communities, is 15x30m with a south face privileged by the beautiful views of the lake. The residence is distributed on two floors, with a generous social area to receive family and friends, a super equipped service area for the demands of visitors, and a comfortable and cozy intimate area. The insertion site has conditions that further favor this beautiful project, the sun surrounds the house during the day toasting us with an incredible sunset, reflected in the lake and providing unique sensations.

Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade
© Efreu Quintana
Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Efreu Quintana

With an indoor-outdoor connection as the premise, the house is organized in two bars. The first floor has a living room, with double-height ceilings, integrated with the gourmet area, a guest suite, and the other service areas of the house. Based on the premise of connecting the gourmet living area with the outside living area, and consequently, with the views of the lake, the veranda was developed at the same level as the house, ensuring comfort and amplitude for the social spaces. On the second floor, there are four suites, two of them to the south, with a view of the lake, and the other two to the north, with a view of the mountains on the coast. Finally, there is also an intimate terrace for hours of reading and relaxing in the sea breeze. 

Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Efreu Quintana

As the barbecue and mate tea are a cultural mark of the state, the integration of the spaces was intentional, with the purpose of fraternizing in special moments of family life. Besides the traditional barbecue grill, a Uruguayan parrilla brings all the charm to the composition. Large floor-to-ceiling openings make the residence well-lit and ventilated, ensuring energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Efreu Quintana
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Exterior Photography
© Efreu Quintana

The elegant architecture has volumetry in pure form and materiality as a major highlight. From natural elements, exposed concrete, irregular yellow miracema natural stone, and woody elements (in the form of slatted panels) compose the aesthetics of the residence, resulting in beauty and contemporaneity with functionality, premises that are always relevant and of great importance in the creation of the office's projects. The window frames, with a minimalist black profile, are the counterpoint of balance to the natural textures. The interior design by designer Juarez Cruz follows the concepts of the exterior, with porcelain tiles referring to exposed concrete, woodwork in an elegant wood finish, and furniture in a gray base with a sophisticated design. 

Save this picture!
Uruguay House / Occa Urbana - Exterior Photography
© Efreu Quintana

Cite: "Uruguay House / Occa Urbana" [Casa Uruguai / Occa Urbana] 23 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990991/uruguay-house-occa-urbana> ISSN 0719-8884

