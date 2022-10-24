Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Spain
  5. Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture

Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture

Save
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture

Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadePilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Fence, HandrailPilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairPilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Library
Vic, Spain
  • Program : Biblioteca
  • City : Vic
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Toni Casamor

Text description provided by the architects. The new library is built on the same site where a terrorist attack took place 30 years earlier in which 10 people died. This fact, traumatic for the city of Vic, is also the origin of the initiative since the city wanted to dedicate this site to the construction of a new library as a facility that represents the values ​​of culture, social integration, and tolerance.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Toni Casamor

This is a friendly building that is removed from the alignment of the street on the corner and unfolds in an 'L' shape around a garden open to the city that, in addition to being a space for resting and reading in the open air, is conceived as a memorial space, where 10 trees grow, one for each of the victims of the attack.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Toni Casamor

In the facades, there is a difference between the lateral volumes, which are integrated with the urban facades of the neighboring buildings, and the facade facing the garden, resolved with a framework of large vertical wooden slats that filter the light, resolving the relationship between the interior and exterior and protect the reading rooms from the afternoon sun.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Toni Casamor

The articulation of the volumes responds to the desire to differentiate the spaces within the library and create rooms with a domestic dimension that ensures the tranquility and comfort of the users.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Image 14 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Image 19 of 20
Axonometric

All the reading spaces are oriented towards the garden, whose inclination also allows the lower floor, semi-basement, to be opened to the outside, improving its spatial quality and allowing this floor to have independent access, which gives great flexibility of use to the services of the new equipment.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Fence, Handrail
© Toni Casamor

The main access goes up a smooth tangential ramp in the garden and gives access to the floor where the main hall, the children's area, the magazine area, and the bar-restaurant are integrated.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Toni Casamor

The interior is conceived in a succession of spaces that allow reading and the entire collection of civic, recreational, cultural, and educational activities in the center.

The interconnection of the volumes allows one of the roofs, directly accessible from the reading rooms, to become a terrace and outdoor reading space.

The interior night lighting of the spaces contributes to the transversal compartmentalization of the spaces through large horizontal lamps whose screen offers the image of papyrus, the first writing medium in the Eastern Mediterranean. Each of the screens includes an inscription in one of the existing alphabets or writing systems in the world. In the upper room, the viewpoint, facing the roofs of the city, reveals the meaning of the inscription: Knowledge illuminates life.

Save this picture!
Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Toni Casamor

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:08500 Vic, Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VOL studio architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibrarySpain
Cite: "Pilarín Bayés Library in Vic / VOL studio architecture" [Nueva biblioteca Pilarín Bayés en Vic / VOL studio architecture] 24 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990989/pilarin-bayes-library-in-vic-vol-studio-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags