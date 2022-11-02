Architectural Wire Mesh for Effective Fall Protection

Save this picture! Metal wire mesh offers optimum air circulation as an outer solar protection wire mesh. Image © POSITIF

Versatility is the main characteristic of wire mesh. They can be used indoors, as ceilings and walls, but also outdoors, covering railings or wrapping entire buildings. In addition to its many possible uses, versatility is intrinsic to the material: Depending on the choice of warp and weft wires and the type of weave, the result is an individual mesh with a specific look and light effect, that can be further expanded with different materials or colored mesh surfaces. Another notable quality of the material is the safety it provides, either in guard rails on walkways, vehicle bridges with sidewalks, central atriums, elevated playgrounds, multi-storey parking lots, or internal or external stairways.

Save this picture! Stainless-steel wire mesh as stylish balustrade infill. The staircase cladding is made of architectural wire mesh at St. Michaels Hospital, USA. Image © Haver & Boecker

Also commonly referred to as "wire cloth," "metal mesh," or "wire fabric," it is a mesh made of high-tensile, 316-grade stainless steel in which multiple individual wires are woven together to create a variety of patterns. The result is high-impact resistant, strong and durable surfaces that can prevent accidental falls and intentional climbing, as well as the throwing of rocks and objects from high places, thus avoiding serious accidents.

Save this picture! Staircase cladding with architectural mesh. The mesh element can be tensioned over several floors. Image © Haver & Boecker

Save this picture! Effective fall protection: Facade cladding made of architectural wire mesh at the car park in Bègles, France. Image © POSITIF

In addition, because of its attractive lightweight design with high transparency, wire mesh are highly discrete additions to structures, allowing for translucency and lightness, and can also be painted and illuminated at night. This is an effective yet transparent barrier that allows views, light and air circulation at the same time.

Take the Lisieux train station in France, for example. "The architectural office Pierre Lépinay Architecture focused on the aesthetic and functional properties of HAVER Architectural Mesh. For the wave-shaped side walls of the pedestrian bridge, the architects decided to use painted mesh elements made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel to create a durable, safe and long-lasting bridge cladding. The HAVER Architectural Mesh DOKA-MONO 1421 Vario was used, which was specially developed for this project according to the customer's individual specifications."

Save this picture! Pedestrian bridge cladding of the train station in Lisieux is covered with HAVER Architectural Mesh DOKA-MONO 1421 Vario. Image © Drake Tamron

At the Imagerie Médicale Ducloux in Brive la Gaillarde, France, the metal mesh functions simultaneously as an effective solar protection and an aesthetic covering for the glass façade, unifying the entire volume. "The wire mesh MULTI-BARRETTE 8123 reflects the UV rays and, with an open mesh area of ~ 64 %, allows good air circulation, which prevents heat accumulation in front of the glass facade. Despite the solar control function of the façade cladding, there is a good view to the outside and the rooms inside are provided with sufficient daylight."

Save this picture! Imagerie Médicale Ducloux. Image © David Aubert

At the Pfaffenthal Pedestrian Bridge in Luxembourg, the architects from Steinmetzdemeyer architectes urbanistes used HAVER Architectural Mesh as side and ceiling cladding. "The woven cables give flexibility and structure to the mesh, while the rods provide stability and create homogenous reflections and, due to the open area of 64%, the cable mesh MULTI-BARRETTE 8123 allows an undisturbed view of the Kirchberg and Pfaffenthal."

Save this picture! Due to the fact, that the used stainless steel mesh MULTI-BARRETTE 8123 can be used as fall protection, further railings are not required inside the bridge in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Image © Levygraphie – CDCL

Haver & Boecker, founded in 1887 and of German origin, weaves wires from a diameter of 13 µm up to a thickness of 6.3 mm. HAVER Architectural Mesh stand out for their extreme durability, which reduces the cost of replacements and convince with easy installation. It is almost maintenance-free due to the use of corrosion-resistant stainless steel and robust assembly technology, and at the end of their useful life, it is completely recyclable.

Learn more about the company's products in our catalog.