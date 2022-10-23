Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. China
  5. Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research

Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research

Save
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research

Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCasa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, ChairCasa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestCasa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom
Hefei, China
  • Design Team : Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Atithan Pongpitak, Muze Ouyang
  • Lighting Design : Jenna Tsailin Liu
  • Landscape Consultant : Weili Yang
  • Construction Consultant : Zaiwei Song
  • Client : Simple Casa
  • Furniture Consultant : JP Concept
  • City : Hefei
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Zanotta is the first Zanotta furniture museum in China that exhibits the famous Italian furniture brand Zanotta. Since it was founded by Aurelio Zanotta in 1954, Zanotta has been pursuing a unique yet luxurious and elegant design tone, and the brand is full of creativity and artistic leadership. Casa de Zanotta is located in the central area of Hefei, Anhui Province. The site is surrounded by residential and office buildings, parking lots, and vast traffic arteries. Looking back over the past 20 years, Hefei has tried to become a metropolitan city like Shanghai or Shenzhen. The high-density concrete city is based on the premise of creating a functionally oriented urban texture, but it gradually runs counter to its unique local topography and environment.

Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Su Shengliang
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 21 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Chair
© Su Shengliang
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 23 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Column
© Su Shengliang

The existing site has four large columns with a width of one meter. These functional columns not only affect circulation but also obstructs the visual axis of the space. The design inspiration comes from the unique stone forest in Anhui and retains the existing large columns on the site and "deforms" them according to the existing column size to create a large area of Anhui Stone Forest space. During the daytime, nearly a hundred stone forests combine with sunlight at different inclination angles, allowing the visitors to experience a natural space in a high-density concrete city. At night, comfortable seasonal winds pass through the stone forest's gaps, allowing the visitors to experience a peaceful and ritualistic atmosphere after work.

Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Su Shengliang

The well-designed circulation has also become the highlight of Casa de Zanotta. The stone forest columns create uneven gaps in the entrance corridor, bringing impressive light and shadow effects. The non-directional foyer follows the slanted stone forest, making visitors guided to the skylight library and multi-functional event space. The three circular volumes extending outwards not only provide more natural light for the indoor space but also blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor for architecture. The design implies the integration of an artificial stone forest and natural light to repair the natural texture of the city through architectural space and seasonal landscape.

Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Interior Photography, Chair
© Su Shengliang
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Image 24 of 25
Isometric Diagram
Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Su Shengliang

Casa de Zanotta is a furniture museum and a perfect interpretation of multi-functional space. It breaks the shackles of traditional furniture showrooms and combines functions with micro-libraries, art exhibitions, public events, and designer salons. The result of the project is similar to the unique Anhui Stone Forest; it provides open breathing space for the high-density concrete jungle and gives a place for visitors to cultivate their souls through the transformation of natural elements.

Save this picture!
Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Su Shengliang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hefei, Anhui, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HAS design and research
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomChina
Cite: "Casa de Zanotta Showroom / HAS design and research" 23 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990966/casa-de-zanotta-showroom-has-design-and-research> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags