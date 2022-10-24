CM House / Leo Romano

+ 29

Houses • Anápolis, Brazil Architects: Leo Romano

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 507 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Edgard Cesar

Lead Architects : Leo Romano

City : Anápolis

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The CM house is designed to have a simple volume with personality. The idea is that the house would be developed in a single block and that this monolithic volume would be broken up with some interventions on the facades. In addition, the choice of materials guarantees its elegance, Brazilianness, and a certain simplicity, making it cozier and inviting.

The clients' desire was for a house where the internal spaces were resolved in order to provide comfort to all of the family while maintaining a more compact scale.

Right on the facade, we realize that much of the program is resolved on the ground floor, with the basement reserved for the garage, laundry area, storage, utility room, and office. This allows the intimate, common, and leisure areas to be located on the ground floor. Still, on the front facade, the solid volume of slatted wood is broken by the intersection of a second concrete box. Access is via a ramp that connects the house to the public promenade, passing through the beautiful front garden.

On the ground floor, the sectoring of the house is clear. To the right is the intimate sector, with four generous suites and a home, connected to the common sector of the house. In the center, a large living/dining room is integrated with the gourmet area, allowing greater visual permeability to the house, and expanding the internal spaces.

To the left, a large kitchen connects with a pantry and a service staircase that gives access to the lower floor. The large leisure area is marked by a swimming pool of sinuous volume, surrounded by exuberant landscaping, reinforcing the Brazilian character present in the soul of the project.