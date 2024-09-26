Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. 5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto

5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto

Save

5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade 5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam, Arch, Bedroom 5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Interior Photography 5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade 5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Extension, Residential
Aveiro, Portugal
  • Architects: Mário Alves arquiteto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35273 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cosentino, Grespania, Sosoares, VMZINC, Valadares
  • Lead Architect: Mário Alves
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in one of the oldest streets in the Aveiro city, where the architectural richness of the old facades is a hallmark of the city. The project is based on the demolition of a degraded building and the construction of a multifamily housing and commercial building. As such, given the context of the place, one of the premises of the project is to maintain and rehabilitate the facade of the existing building, requalifying it and thus preserving its historical and architectural value in the arrangement of Dr. Lourenço Peixinho Avenue.

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The area has a rectangular shape and accentuated morphology, since from the north to the south side, we find a height difference of about 2.50 m. The land on the other sides has contiguous buildings with very defined alignments.

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam, Arch, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Taking into account the site to be developed, the analysis of the surroundings is essential for a good relationship between the new and the existing. In terms of volume, the surroundings are inconstant, the different heights of the buildings mark a disordered design. In order to ensure a harmonious street front, a single volume is proposed, which, in front of the existing façade, is set back, thus not taking a leading role from that same façade. The proposed volume assumes a height of 4 floors, ensuring that, in the future, the buildings neighboring the building can draw a uniform skyline. Therefore, a smooth language of height transition is guaranteed to bridge the volumetric difference existing on this street front.

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In this area, the roof design is very characteristic and striking. To this end, the proposed volume assumes a gable design, which, having as its lowest point the façade of Dr. Lourenço Peixinho Avenue, minimizes the impact of volume. 

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

On the rear facade, the volume assumes a height of 5 floors. The roof design continues the two elevations.

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Image 22 of 22
Elevations

On floor 0, on Dr. Lourenço Peixinho Avenue, due to its commercial character and pedestrian characterization, gives the pedestrian entrance to the building. Cmdt Street. Rocha e wedge, which, due to its more car-like character, assumes a secondary façade character, being then in this street, the design of the car access.

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The composition of the main elevation is careful, so as not to take the role of the existing elevation to be recovered, the materiality of the intervention is uniform, as if it were a single piece. To this end, the new elevation appears set back, with the new openings having the same characterizing alignments of the existing elevation. In the rear elevation, facing Rua Cmdt. Rocha e Cunha, for the composition of the elevation, there are small protrusions that try to create a distinct rhythm, at the same time giving the possibility that the interior can be exterior.

Save this picture!
5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aveiro, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mário Alves arquiteto
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionBuildingsResidentialPortugal

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionBuildingsResidentialPortugal
Cite: " 5ª Avenida Building / Mário Alves arquiteto" [Edifício 5ª Avenida / Mário Alves arquiteto] 26 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990938/5a-avenida-building-mario-alves-arquiteto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags