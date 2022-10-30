Submit a Project Advertise
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeJS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopJS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeJS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The JS House is located in Lomba, Gondomar: a rural context in the northern part of the country.

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© José Campos

Previously to our intervention, the house was a building meant to aid in the treatment of vegetables and cereals, made out of schist and granite stone. In its surroundings, there was a wood raccard – a traditional granary typically seen in the north of Portugal – and its respective slate threshing floor.

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© José Campos
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Image 21 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© José Campos
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Image 22 of 26
Plan - 1st floor
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© José Campos
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Image 23 of 26
Section
JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door
© José Campos

Our intervention was meant to transform the existing building into a one-bedroom residence.

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© José Campos

On what concerns the spatial organization of the new house, we kept the two floors that already existed. The ground floor is destined for the social spaces - the kitchen and living room areas -; on the other hand, on the first floor we can find the private part of the residency – the bedroom and bathroom.

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© José Campos

Our main intention was to reinterpret the elements that were present in the traditional constructions we found in the JS House’s surroundings and to apply them in a contemporary manner.

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Brick
© José Campos

That being said, we emphasize the treatment of the window and door openings. We chose to use the color red, as it used to be a characteristic color present in this type of construction; as well as the slate stone, which we applied in the staircase, as a reference to the materiality of the slate threshing floor. We, also, redesigned the traditional elements, such as the split doors divided in the middle, in the ground floor; and the small gate in the exterior door that accesses the bedroom.

JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© José Campos

Project gallery

