JS House / Pedro Mosca & Pedro Gonçalves Arquitectos

Arquitetos : Pedro Mosca, Pedro Gonçalves

Collaborators : Arq. Luísa Barreira

Engineering : ASPP Engenheiros Associados

Builder : Eusébio Engenharia

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The JS House is located in Lomba, Gondomar: a rural context in the northern part of the country.

Previously to our intervention, the house was a building meant to aid in the treatment of vegetables and cereals, made out of schist and granite stone. In its surroundings, there was a wood raccard – a traditional granary typically seen in the north of Portugal – and its respective slate threshing floor.

Our intervention was meant to transform the existing building into a one-bedroom residence.

On what concerns the spatial organization of the new house, we kept the two floors that already existed. The ground floor is destined for the social spaces - the kitchen and living room areas -; on the other hand, on the first floor we can find the private part of the residency – the bedroom and bathroom.

Our main intention was to reinterpret the elements that were present in the traditional constructions we found in the JS House’s surroundings and to apply them in a contemporary manner.

That being said, we emphasize the treatment of the window and door openings. We chose to use the color red, as it used to be a characteristic color present in this type of construction; as well as the slate stone, which we applied in the staircase, as a reference to the materiality of the slate threshing floor. We, also, redesigned the traditional elements, such as the split doors divided in the middle, in the ground floor; and the small gate in the exterior door that accesses the bedroom.