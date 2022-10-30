IE University and All Things Urban Launch Series on “Cities and Jobs "

IE University, in collaboration with All Things Urban, would like to invite you to our "Cities and Jobs Series". A series of webinars are being hosted by the two organizations, for the launch of IE’s new Bachelor program in Urban Studies (for which applications are now open). The multidisciplinary program examines urban issues in a holistic way to prepare the future generation of urbanists to tackle the pressing challenges of our cities.

Cities only occupy 2% of the planet’s surface, but they accommodate more than 50% of the population. They consume 75% of global energy, produce 80% of global CO2 emissions, and generate more than 80% of the global GDP today. These numbers put cities at the center of any discussion about global warming, urbanization, progress, and social issues.

The three online webinars will tackle conversations from “Urban Artificial Intelligence: how can we urbanise technology?” to “Urban Green Infrastructure: How can nature save cities” and “Urban social inequalities: How can cities include people?”

Join the conversation no matter where you are in the world by registering to the free webinars on the links below.

WEBINAR 1: “Urban artificial intelligence: How can we urbanise technology?”

Speaker name: Hubert Béroche, Founder of Urban AI

What is Urban Artificial Intelligence? How can it help us build sustainable cities and empower communities? What are the possible risks of this technology? During a 6 months world tour, Hubert explored 12 cities and met more than 130 stakeholders working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology in cities. This world tour aimed to understand how AI will impact our cities, and answer some of the pressing questions regarding this emerging trend that is shaping our collective future.

WEBINAR 2: “Urban green infrastructure: How can nature save cities?”

Speaker name: Elizaveta Fakirova, Nature-Based Solutions Researcher

How can nature solve urban challenges? What can people do to integrate nature in their surroundings? Today, cities face many challenges related to urbanisation, from climate change to the expansion and intensification of urban development. One strategy that has recently emerged to combat these issues is to redesign cities with attention to urban green infrastructure. Elizaveta looks at how cities can be made more resilient and sustainable through some examples happening around Europe.

WEBINAR 3: “Urban social inequalities: How can cities include people?”

Speaker name: Ruth Nelson, Urban Data Scientist and Researcher

How is inequality visible (or invisible) in our cities?Urban inequalities are traditionally characterised as an economic issue. However, there is growing recognition that urban inequalities affect many dimensions of well being, such as access to housing, transportation and social opportunities. Ruth draws on her own research and lived experiences, from South Africa, the UK, Mexico and the Netherlands, to show how inequalities manifest in many different ways within and across cities.

